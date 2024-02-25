Frank Vogel's Phoenix Suns take care of business against his former team, earning their eighth straight home win over the LA Lakers.

Phoenix were led by an excellent display from their starting five, four of which finished the game on 20+ points.

Kevin Durant (22 points, seven assists) and Jusuf Nurkic (18 points, 22 rebounds) were particularly important to Phoenix's triumph.

Royce O'Neale and Grayson Allen netted six three pointers each in a brilliant shooting display.

Despite the loss, LeBron James (28 points, 12 assists, seven rebounds) and Anthony Davis (22 points, 14 rebounds) both displayed their qualities as the Lakers fought hard in the second half.

Story of the game

The two sides traded blows in the early stages but it was Phoenix who were in control half way through the first as they led 15-20.

After eight minutes, the Suns built some distance and led by 12 thanks to a Bol Bol corner three followed by a midrange fadeaway jump shot by Durant.

Two minutes later and following a successful fake in the corner, Bol Bol moved inside and knocked down a floater to put Phoenix up by 20.

Allen beat the buzzer and drilled a three in response to Rui Hachimura's triple right at the end of the first with the score reading 28-45, Phoenix's highest scoring first 12 of the season.

Bol Bol throws it down with force (Photo by Kate Frese/NBAE via Getty Images)

LA began the second quarter positively, after two minutes D'Angelo Russell drilled a three to cut the Suns' lead to 10.

Taurean Prince nailed back to back threes to bring the Lakers within nine of their opponents with six minutes until half time.

Phoenix regained control and Bol Bol's driving layup put the Suns up by 16 with three minutes left in the second.

The two teams went back and forth in the closing moments of the first half and the Lakers responded well, Russell's deep three brought them within nine of the Suns as the score read 63-72.

D'Angelo Russell shoots from three point range (Photo by Kate Frese/NBAE via Getty Images)

Phoenix centre Nurkic went into the second half already on a 12 point, 13 rebound double double following an excellent first 24 minutes.

The penultimate quarter began with deep three from Austin Reeves which was quickly followed by a Durant triple at the other end.

James was showing his creative qualities throughout, and dished out his eighth dime to Davis who dropped it through the net two minutes into the third.

Four minutes later, a quick five points from James cut the Suns' lead to five thanks to a wide open three followed by a trademark tomahawk slam on the fast break.

LeBron James dunks the ball on the fast break (Photo by Kate Frese/NBAE via Getty Images)

With three minutes on the clock a Max Christie corner three brought LA within just two points of the hosts.

Vogel's Suns closed out the third up 90-95 following a positive showing from his former employer heading into the final 12.

Durant made it to his spot to pull up from midrange to extend his team's lead to 10 with just over nine minutes to go.

Durant drives to the basket (Photo by Kate Frese/NBAE via Getty Images)

Three minutes later, in an outstanding defensive play Russell hustled back and swatted Devin Booker's layup attempt into the stands.

O'Neale nailed his sixth three pointer of the game to put Phoenix up 108-121 with 84 seconds to go as the Suns' win was all but confirmed.

Both sides emptied the benches and the Suns' made it eight straight wins at home.