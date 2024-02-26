ADVERTISEMENT
Update Live Commentary
Stay with us to follow the Golden State Warriors vs Denver Nuggets from the NBA 2023-2024 live!
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for the Golden State Warriors vs Denver Nuggets live corresponding to the 2023-2024 NBA Season, in addition to the most recent information that emerges from the Ball Arena. Don't miss any details of the match with minute-by-minute and live online updates from VAVEL.
Where and how to watch Golden State Warriors vs Denver Nuggets online and live from the NBA 2023-2024?
This is the start time of the Golden State Warriors vs Denver Nuggets game in various countries:
Argentina: 21 hours in NBA League Pass
Bolivia: 20 hours in NBA League Pass
Brazil: 21 hours on NBA League Pass
Chile: 21 hours in NBA League Pass
Colombia: 19 hours in NBA League Pass
Ecuador: 19 hours in NBA League Pass
USA (ET): 19 hours on NBATV
Spain: 01 hours in NBA League Pass
Mexico: 18 hours on NBATV, NBA League Pass
Paraguay: 21 hours in NBA League Pass
Peru: 19 hours in NBA League Pass
Uruguay: 21 hours in NBA League Pass
Venezuela: 20 hours in NBA League Pass
If you want to follow him online, VAVEL is your best option.
Argentina: 21 hours in NBA League Pass
Bolivia: 20 hours in NBA League Pass
Brazil: 21 hours on NBA League Pass
Chile: 21 hours in NBA League Pass
Colombia: 19 hours in NBA League Pass
Ecuador: 19 hours in NBA League Pass
USA (ET): 19 hours on NBATV
Spain: 01 hours in NBA League Pass
Mexico: 18 hours on NBATV, NBA League Pass
Paraguay: 21 hours in NBA League Pass
Peru: 19 hours in NBA League Pass
Uruguay: 21 hours in NBA League Pass
Venezuela: 20 hours in NBA League Pass
If you want to follow him online, VAVEL is your best option.
Warriors absences!
These are the players who are part of the team's injured list: None.
Stephen Curry, player to watch!
The Golden State point guard is the Warriors' top figure. He finished the season as the team's offensive leader, averaging 25.5 points, 5.2 rebounds and 6.3 assists per game. The Golden State star finished the previous season as the Finals MVP and became the top three-point scorer in NBA history. Now, Curry will begin a new season with the Warriors with less pressure regarding the three-point record and with the goal of leading the team towards another playoffs. Curry will seek to take advantage of the renewed Warriors squad and add his game to that of Chris Paul so that Golden State returns to fight for the NBA title. What is most expected from the Warriors star is a healthy season full of three-pointers to generate a very fun game to watch.
How does the Warriors arrive?
The Warriors continue their path this season after culminating the previous campaign with their seventh NBA title, the team's goal remains to continue adding as many championships as possible with the great generation it has. The team has begun to make moves and refresh the team's second unit by incorporating players like Chris Paul and Dario Saric, in addition to renewing its defensive players like Draymond Green and Lester Quiñones. One of the big news for the team is the return of James Wiseman, after missing last season due to injury. Last season the team finished in sixth position in the Western Conference with a record of 44 wins and 38 losses. Steve Kerr's project has been one of the ones that has achieved the best results and it is expected that they will fight for another championship with this generation of players. The goal this season for the Curry-Thompson-Green trio will be to seek the NBA finals.
Nuggets absences!
These are the players who are part of the team's injured list: None.
Nikola Jokic, player to watch!
The Denver center is the top figure of the Nuggets, he was named MVP of the regular season after the great campaign leading his team in the absence of players like Murray and Porter Jr. Now, it seems that the Nuggets star He will be able to have less pressure by being able to have a full squad and will have to reduce his responsibilities with the support of the other figures on the team. Jokic will seek to take advantage of the renewed Nuggets squad and add his game to that of Jamal Murray, Michael Porter Jr. Kantevious Caldwell-Pope and Aaron Gordon so that Denver returns to fight for the NBA title and is a difficult rival within the Western Conference. What is most expected from the Nuggets star is a healthy season and the return of “PG-Jokic” to generate a very fun game to watch.
How does the Nuggets get there?
The Denver team finished the season as the reigning NBA champion with a record of 53 wins and 29 losses to finish in first place above the Memphis Grizzlies and the Sacramento Kings. With the return of Jamal Murray and Michael Porter Jr., the team made several interesting additions with the aim of fighting to be in the top 3 of the Western Conference, among these are Bruce Browm, DeAndre Jordan and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope to give it a refreshed to various pieces of rotation. With the return of Murray and Porter Jr., the Nuggets hope to be a competitive team again fighting for a spot in the NBA Playoffs. Everything will depend on the pace at which they return so that the pieces of the team fit together and, together with Jokic, they could be a difficult rival in the Western Conference and could leave out one or another favorite team.
Where is the game?
The Ball Arena located in the city of Denver will be the venue for this regular season duel between two teams seeking to continue their path within the 2023-2024 NBA in their respective conference. This stadium has capacity for 20,000 fans and was inaugurated in 1999.
Welcome!
Good morning to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the broadcast of the Golden State Warriors vs Denver Nuggets game, corresponding to the 2023-2024 NBA Season. The match will take place at the Ball Arena, at 7 p.m.