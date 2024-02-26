ADVERTISEMENT

Update Live Commentary
8:00 AM7 minutes ago

San Antonio Spurs vs Utah Jazz live

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for the San Antonio Spurs vs Utah Jazz live, in addition to the most recent information that emerges from the Delta Center Stadium.
7:55 AM12 minutes ago

Where and how to watch San Antonio Spurs vs Utah Jazz online and live

The match will be broadcast on television on the Fox Sports channel.

The San Antonio Spurs vs Utah Jazz can be tuned from the ViX+ App live streams.

The San Antonio Spurs vs Utah Jazz can be tuned from the ViX+ App live streams.

7:50 AM17 minutes ago

What time is the San Antonio Spurs vs Utah Jazz game corresponding to the NBA regular season?

This is the start time of the San Antonio Spurs vs Utah Jazz match on February 25, 2024 in several countries:

Argentina: 4:00 p.m.

Bolivia: 3:00 p.m.

Brazil: 6:00 p.m.

Chile: 7:00 p.m.

Colombia: 8:00 p.m.

Ecuador: 9:00 p.m.

United States: 8:00 p.m. PT and 9:00 p.m. ET

Mexico: 7:00 p.m.

Paraguay: 4:00 p.m.

Peru: 4:00 p.m.

Uruguay: 4:00 p.m.

Venezuela: 6:00 p.m.

Japan: 04:00 hours

India: 09:00 hours

Nigeria: 12:00 p.m.

South Africa: 11:00 a.m.

Australia: 02:00 hours

United Kingdom ET: 1:00 p.m.

7:45 AM22 minutes ago

Utah Jazz Statements

Will Hardy spoke prior to the matchup against the Spurs: "He was kind of an all-rounder. He always seemed to make one winning play after another. Defensively, his length, his versatility... it's a lot bigger than I thought."

"On defense he is good, but on offense he himself recognizes that he still has to improve, especially his technique. He had a good game, it was a good chance to see him as an entry player, without the ball."

"Our rotation. He's going to play every night. How much he plays each night will be determined by how well he plays, but his responsibilities are very different now. He's going to be counted on every night. He's going to be held to a very high level in terms of his performance on both sides of the ball.

"There's nothing like being thrown into the fire and guarding some of the best players. I also think having him play with guys like Lauri and Keyonte gives him the opportunity to play off the ball and play with some of our best players."

7:40 AM27 minutes ago

Spurs Statements

Gregg Popovich spoke prior to this duel: “On the plane to [Sacramento] we watched videos of Michael and Kobe. By McHale, Duncan, Hakeem. Not so that it is them, but so that he sees players with great footwork and a lot of foundation. “We want it to get to that level.”

"Well, we just got married... When someone has a sense of humor. It will be an easier relationship to establish... So far, that is the case."

“I couldn't be more proud of them. We made mistakes. They made mistakes. It's Sacramento, an experienced team now, with young people who have grown. "Sabonis and Fox are All-Star caliber players."

7:35 AM32 minutes ago

Last Jazz quintet

Collin Sexton, Keyonte George, Lauri Markkanen, Taylor Hendricks, John Collins.
7:30 AM37 minutes ago

Spurs' latest lineup

Tre Jones, Devin Vassell, Julian Champagnie, Heremy Sochan, Victor Wembanyama.
7:25 AM42 minutes ago

How do the Utah Jazz get there?

Utah also did not win in its last game, which it played against the Charlotte Hornets, the score of this match was 115 to 107, so the visiting team will seek to get a victory from this complicated duel.

7:20 AMan hour ago

How do the San Antonio Spurs get there?

Spurs fell to the Lakers in their last game 123 to 118, the locals will seek to add a victory to continue climbing positions and getting closer to the top of the table. Both teams need to add a victory since they arrive after falling, so they will go all out on the offensive looking to score baskets.

7:15 AMan hour ago

The San Antonio Spurs vs Utah Jazz game will be played at the Delta Center Stadium

The San Antonio Spurs vs Utah Jazz game will be played at the Delta Center Stadium located in Salt Lake, United States. The property has a capacity for 30,445 people.
7:10 AMan hour ago

Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers!

Welcome to the live broadcast of the San Antonio Spurs vs Utah Jazz match, corresponding to the regular phase of the NBA. The match will take place at the Delta Center Stadium at 7:00 p.m.
