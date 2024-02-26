Gradey Dick arrived to the NBA following a successful stint at the University of Kansas where he established himself as one of the best shooters in College Basketball. His transition to the best league in the world hasn't been easy but as games go by, the 2023 first round pick is starting to gain confidence on different areas of the court-

The 20 year-old was selected in the lottery by the Raptors in 2023 and even though he had high expectations coming into the season Toronto is taking his development as a process. Dick has even spent some time in Mississauga competing with the Raptors G League affiliate, the 905 as he adapts to the culture and style of play north of the border.

Toronto's Head Coach Darko Rajaković has trusted in the Guard's ability to score and facilitate in multiple competitive minutes since the start of the New Year.

Development

''Overall, he is getting more comfortable playing NBA minutes, going against NBA personnel. He is finding his spots on the court where he can score. Obviously.. he is able to do a good job offensively there.

Defensively, it’s still a work in progress. There are good moments, there is good stuff there, but there is also recognition of the personnel and who’s on the court and how he needs to guard those (players), and there is no other way to learn those things but to go through experience and to get to know.''

He is also averaging 8.5 points, 2.4 rebounds and 1.5 assists on 43.5% shooting from 3-point range since returning to the rotation earlier in January.

Dick recorded his career high 22 points this year with the Raptors and the entire organization is excited to see him get better. Lifting weights has been the main thing that coaches have been focused on off the court with the rookie along with watching game film.