Update Live Commentary
7:00 AM30 minutes ago

Stay tuned for live coverage of Cleveland Cavaliers vs Dallas Mavericks

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Cleveland Cavaliers vs Dallas Mavericks live, as well as the latest information from the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse arena. Don't miss any details of the game with VAVEL's up-to-the-minute live online coverage.
6:55 AM35 minutes ago

What time is it and where to watch?

This is the start time for the Cleveland Cavaliers vs Dallas Mavericks game on February 27 in several countries:
Mexico: 18:00 (NBA League Pass)
Costa Rica 18:00 (NBA League Pass)
United States: 18:00 PT - 19:00 ET (NBA League Pass)
Canada: 19:00 (NBA League Pass)
Peru: 19:00 (NBA League Pass)
Cuba: 19:00 (NBA League Pass)
Colombia: 19:00 (NBA League Pass)
Ecuador: 19:00 (NBA League Pass)
Puerto Rico: 20:00 (NBA League Pass)
Venezuela: 20:00 (NBA League Pass)
Chile: 20:00 (NBA League Pass)
Argentina: 20:00 (NBA League Pass)
Brazil: 20:00 (NBA League Pass)
Spain: 1:00 (NBA League Pass)
6:50 AM40 minutes ago

Dallas Mavericks player to watch

Luka Doncic, a young 24-year-old player who plays as a point guard. The Slovenian has been very important for the Dallas Mavericks in the regular season, he is considered the best player of the team thanks to the points, rebounds and assists he averages per game.
NBA 25 / 02 / 2024 | vs Pacers
Points: 33 Rebounds: 6 Assists: 6
NBA 22 / 02 / 2024 | vs Suns
Points: 41 Rebounds: 9 Assists: 11
NBA 14 / 02 / 2024 | vs Spurs
Points: 27 Rebounds: 9 Assists: 8Photo: Dallas Mavericks

6:45 AMan hour ago

Cleveland Cavaliers player to watch

Jarrett Allen, a 25 year old young player who plays as a center. The American has been a key player for the Cleveland Cavaliers in the regular season, he is considered one of the best players on the team thanks to the points, rebounds and assists he gets per game.
NBA 25 / 02 / 2024 | vs Wizards
Points: 22 Rebounds: 12 Assists: 5
NBA 23 / 02 / 2024 | vs 76ers
Points: 24 Rebounds: 9 Assists: 0
NBA 22 / 02 / 2024 | vs Magic
Points: 18 Rebounds: 10 Assists: 1Photo: Cleveland Cavaliers

6:40 AMan hour ago

Latest Dallas Mavericks lineup

Luka Doncic (G) - Kyrie Irving (G) - P. J. Washington (F) - Josh Green (F) - Dereck Lively (P)

Coach: Jason Kidd

6:35 AMan hour ago

Latest Cleveland Cavaliers lineup

Darius Garland (G) - Donovan Mitchell (G) - Max Strus (F) - Evan Mobley (F) - Jarrett Allen (C)

Coach: J. B. Bickerstaff

6:30 AMan hour ago

Antecedents

In the last five meetings the Cleveland Cavaliers have had a great dominance over the Dallas Mavericks.
NBA 27 / 12 / 2023 | Mavericks 110 - 113 Cavaliers
NBA 17 / 12 / 2022 | Cavaliers 100 - 99 Mavericks (96 - 96)
NBA 14 / 12 / 2022 | Mavericks 90 - 105 Cavaliers
NBA 30 / 03 / 2022 | Cavaliers 112 - 120 Mavericks
NBA 29 / 11 / 2021 | Mavericks 96 - 114 Cavaliers
6:25 AMan hour ago

How does Dallas Mavericks arrive?

The Mavs in their last five games have performed well, their best result was against Thunder, having a streak of four wins and one loss.
NBA 25 / 02 / 2024 | Pacers 133 - 111 Mavericks
NBA 23 / 02 / 2024 | Mavericks 123 - 113 Suns
NBA 14 / 02 / 2024 | Mavericks 116 - 93 Spurs 
NBA 12 / 02 / 2024 | Mavericks 112 - 104 Wizards 
NBA 10 / 02 / 2024 | Mavericks 146 - 111 Thunder
6:20 AMan hour ago

How does Cleveland Cavaliers arrive?

The Cavs in their last five games have had a regular performance, their best result was against the 76ers, having a streak of two wins and three losses.
NBA 25 / 02 / 2024 | Wizards 105 - 114 Cavaliers 
NBA 23 / 02 / 2024 | 76ers 104 - 97 Cavaliers 
NBA 22 / 02 / 2024 | Cavaliers 109 - 116 Magic
NBA 14 / 02 / 2024 | Cavaliers 108 - 105 Bulls
NBA 12 / 02 / 2024 | Cavaliers 121 - 123 76ers
6:15 AMan hour ago

Stadium

The Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse will be the venue for this regular season game, located in the city of Cleveland, Ohio, United States. It was officially inaugurated on October 25, 1994 with a Billy Joel concert. The Cleveland Cavaliers made their debut in their new home on November 8 of the same year, in a game against the Houston Rockets. It has a capacity for 19,432 spectators and cost 100 million dollars to build.Photo: Cleveland Cavaliers

6:10 AMan hour ago

The NBA continues

One of the best basketball leagues in the world brings us a duel between two teams that are fighting at the top of their conference. This duel promises a lot, as both teams have players who individually average quite a few points per game.
6:05 AMan hour ago

Welcome!

Hello everyone! Thank you for joining us for the telecast of the game between Cleveland Cavaliers vs Dallas Mavericks corresponding to the NBA Season 2023-24.
My name is Uriel Garcia and I will be your host for this game. We will provide you with pregame analysis, score updates and live news here on VAVEL.

