ADVERTISEMENT
Stay tuned for live coverage of Cleveland Cavaliers vs Dallas Mavericks
What time is it and where to watch?
Mexico: 18:00 (NBA League Pass)
Costa Rica 18:00 (NBA League Pass)
United States: 18:00 PT - 19:00 ET (NBA League Pass)
Canada: 19:00 (NBA League Pass)
Peru: 19:00 (NBA League Pass)
Cuba: 19:00 (NBA League Pass)
Colombia: 19:00 (NBA League Pass)
Ecuador: 19:00 (NBA League Pass)
Puerto Rico: 20:00 (NBA League Pass)
Venezuela: 20:00 (NBA League Pass)
Chile: 20:00 (NBA League Pass)
Argentina: 20:00 (NBA League Pass)
Brazil: 20:00 (NBA League Pass)
Spain: 1:00 (NBA League Pass)
Dallas Mavericks player to watch
Luka Doncic, a young 24-year-old player who plays as a point guard. The Slovenian has been very important for the Dallas Mavericks in the regular season, he is considered the best player of the team thanks to the points, rebounds and assists he averages per game.
NBA 25 / 02 / 2024 | vs Pacers
Points: 33 Rebounds: 6 Assists: 6
NBA 22 / 02 / 2024 | vs Suns
Points: 41 Rebounds: 9 Assists: 11
NBA 14 / 02 / 2024 | vs Spurs
Points: 27 Rebounds: 9 Assists: 8Photo: Dallas Mavericks
Cleveland Cavaliers player to watch
Jarrett Allen, a 25 year old young player who plays as a center. The American has been a key player for the Cleveland Cavaliers in the regular season, he is considered one of the best players on the team thanks to the points, rebounds and assists he gets per game.
NBA 25 / 02 / 2024 | vs Wizards
Points: 22 Rebounds: 12 Assists: 5
NBA 23 / 02 / 2024 | vs 76ers
Points: 24 Rebounds: 9 Assists: 0
NBA 22 / 02 / 2024 | vs Magic
Points: 18 Rebounds: 10 Assists: 1Photo: Cleveland Cavaliers
Latest Dallas Mavericks lineup
Coach: Jason Kidd
Latest Cleveland Cavaliers lineup
Coach: J. B. Bickerstaff
Antecedents
NBA 27 / 12 / 2023 | Mavericks 110 - 113 Cavaliers
NBA 17 / 12 / 2022 | Cavaliers 100 - 99 Mavericks (96 - 96)
NBA 14 / 12 / 2022 | Mavericks 90 - 105 Cavaliers
NBA 30 / 03 / 2022 | Cavaliers 112 - 120 Mavericks
NBA 29 / 11 / 2021 | Mavericks 96 - 114 Cavaliers
How does Dallas Mavericks arrive?
NBA 25 / 02 / 2024 | Pacers 133 - 111 Mavericks
NBA 23 / 02 / 2024 | Mavericks 123 - 113 Suns
NBA 14 / 02 / 2024 | Mavericks 116 - 93 Spurs
NBA 12 / 02 / 2024 | Mavericks 112 - 104 Wizards
NBA 10 / 02 / 2024 | Mavericks 146 - 111 Thunder
How does Cleveland Cavaliers arrive?
NBA 25 / 02 / 2024 | Wizards 105 - 114 Cavaliers
NBA 23 / 02 / 2024 | 76ers 104 - 97 Cavaliers
NBA 22 / 02 / 2024 | Cavaliers 109 - 116 Magic
NBA 14 / 02 / 2024 | Cavaliers 108 - 105 Bulls
NBA 12 / 02 / 2024 | Cavaliers 121 - 123 76ers
Stadium
The Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse will be the venue for this regular season game, located in the city of Cleveland, Ohio, United States. It was officially inaugurated on October 25, 1994 with a Billy Joel concert. The Cleveland Cavaliers made their debut in their new home on November 8 of the same year, in a game against the Houston Rockets. It has a capacity for 19,432 spectators and cost 100 million dollars to build.Photo: Cleveland Cavaliers
The NBA continues
Welcome!
Hello everyone! Thank you for joining us for the telecast of the game between Cleveland Cavaliers vs Dallas Mavericks corresponding to the NBA Season 2023-24.
My name is Uriel Garcia and I will be your host for this game. We will provide you with pregame analysis, score updates and live news here on VAVEL.