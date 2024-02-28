A great rivalry for many years, the tenth place in the western conference faces the fourth place. An interesting confrontation between both teams that has become a match with a lot of history and is one of the best matches on Wednesday's card.

Where do they play?

The Crypto.com Arena will be the venue for this regular season match, located in the city of Los Angeles, California. Since October 17, 1999, it has been the home of the LA Clippers and Los Angeles Lakers, it has a capacity of 19,060 spectators and cost 375 million dollars to build.

Wikipedia

How do both teams arrive?

The Los Angeles Lakers are doing well in the tournament, this year they are once again a strong team competing in the Western Conference and looking to advance to the tournament finals. They had a good start to the regular season, with 31 games won and 28 lost, they established themselves in tenth place in the Western Conference. Their last game was on February 25 against the Phoenix Suns, where the Los Angeles Lakers lost 123 to 113 at the Footprint Center and thus the Los Angeles Lakers suffered another defeat in the tournament. They arrive as the least favorites to win the game, but they could surprise and win the match because they are a good team from the Western Conference and because of the experience their players have.

On the other hand, the LA Clippers are advancing very well in the 2023-2024 regular season, with 37 games won and 19 lost, they are in fourth place in the Western Conference. Last tournament they lost in the first round of the playoffs against the Phoenix Suns, they made several changes to the team and they hope that this season they can be the first place in the west. Their last game was on February 25 against the Sacramento Kings, where the LA Clippers lost 123 to 107 at the Crypto.com Arena and thus suffered another defeat in the tournament. They come as favorites to win this game and win because of the incredible team they have and the good time they are going through. They have an advantage in Wednesday's game by playing at home and that their fans can support them.

Where to watch and what time does the Los Angeles Lakers vs LA Clippers play?

The game will be broadcast on television on ESPN and streamed on NBA League Pass. The game starts at 22:00 (ET) and you can't miss it.

Background

The Los Angeles Lakers and LA Clippers have faced each other on several occasions. In the last 5 confrontations, the LA Clippers have achieved victory 3 times and on 2 other occasions the winners were the Los Angeles Lakers.

Last confrontation

The last time these two teams met was on January 23, 2024 at the Crypto.com Arena, in that game the LA Clippers won 127 to 116. That matchup was very even in points and rebounds that we hope will happen again on Wednesday .

Referees

The refereeing appointment for today's game is as follows:

Crew Chief: Kevin Cutler (#34).

Referee: Justin Van Duyne (#64).

Referee: Mousa Dagher (#28).

Playback Center: John Goble, Natalie Sago and Sha'Rae Mitchell.

Players to watch

LeBron James (#23): the legendary 39-year-old power forward will be key in the offensive attack. This season he has managed to average 25 points, 7.2 rebounds and 7.9 assists per game. His experience will be of utmost importance and he must lead the team to victory.

Paul George (#13): better known as “PG-13”, he is one of the best players in the league, he will be key in the offensive attack and this season he has managed to average 22.9 points, 5.6 rebounds and 4 assists per game . This year he is one of the players fighting for this season's MVP title, so he will have to play the best he can.