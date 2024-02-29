ADVERTISEMENT
Update Live Commentary
They are already in the stadium
Both teams are already in the stadium, some players enter the dressing room to get ready for the warm-up, while other players are checking the field before entering the locker room.
Tune in here Dallas Mavericks vs Toronto Raptors in NBA
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Dallas Mavericks vs Toronto Raptors match in the NBA.
What time is Dallas Mavericks vs Toronto Raptors match for NBA?
This is the start time of the game Dallas Mavericks vs Toronto Raptors of February 28th, in several countries:
Mexico: 6:30 p.m. CDMX
Argentina: 8:30 p.m.
Chile: 8:30 p.m.
Colombia: 7:30 p.m.
Peru: 7:30 p.m.
USA: 7:30 p.m. ET
Ecuador: 7:30 p.m. ET
Uruguay: 8:30 p.m. ET
Paraguay: 7:30 p.m. ET
Spain: 02:30 hours
Mexico: 6:30 p.m. CDMX
Argentina: 8:30 p.m.
Chile: 8:30 p.m.
Colombia: 7:30 p.m.
Peru: 7:30 p.m.
USA: 7:30 p.m. ET
Ecuador: 7:30 p.m. ET
Uruguay: 8:30 p.m. ET
Paraguay: 7:30 p.m. ET
Spain: 02:30 hours
Where and how to watch Dallas Mavericks vs Toronto Raptors live
The match will be broadcast on NBA Season Pass.
If you want to watch Dallas Mavericks vs Toronto Raptors live, it will be streamed NBA Season Pass.
If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL is your best option.
If you want to watch Dallas Mavericks vs Toronto Raptors live, it will be streamed NBA Season Pass.
If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL is your best option.
Doncic, makes team unstoppable
The Dallas Mavericks are on a roll, with seven straight wins underscoring their resurgence in the NBA this season. Led by players like Luka Doncic, Kyrie Irving, P.J. Washington and Daniel Gafford, the team has reached new heights of performance.
The Mavericks' solid defense has been bolstered by the effective combination of Washington and Gafford, with an impressive 4-1 record when both are on the court. Meanwhile, the explosive offensive duo of Doncic and Irving has been key to the team's offense.
Luka Doncic's numbers over the last eight games are impressive, averaging 31.3 points, 10.1 rebounds, 9.4 assists and 1.9 steals per game. His outstanding performance highlights not only his ability to score and create play, but also his remarkable improvement on defense.
Doncic has shown significant progress in his jump shooting game. Previously recognized for his dribbling ability, he now stands out as an exceptional shooter from downtown, shooting an impressive 41.3% on two attempts per game. This improvement has allowed him to better integrate into the off-ball game and complement Irving's style more effectively.
The Mavericks' solid defense has been bolstered by the effective combination of Washington and Gafford, with an impressive 4-1 record when both are on the court. Meanwhile, the explosive offensive duo of Doncic and Irving has been key to the team's offense.
Luka Doncic's numbers over the last eight games are impressive, averaging 31.3 points, 10.1 rebounds, 9.4 assists and 1.9 steals per game. His outstanding performance highlights not only his ability to score and create play, but also his remarkable improvement on defense.
Doncic has shown significant progress in his jump shooting game. Previously recognized for his dribbling ability, he now stands out as an exceptional shooter from downtown, shooting an impressive 41.3% on two attempts per game. This improvement has allowed him to better integrate into the off-ball game and complement Irving's style more effectively.
How is Dallas Mavericks coming?
The locals in their last 5 games have had a not very good performance, as they have had several wins in the last games, their best result was 116-93 against Sacramento, having a streak of 4 wins and 1 loss, a very favorable streak for the team, but they need to not make mistakes, to have confidence in this tournament and stay alive.
Sat. Feb. 10 vs. Oklahoma City, 146-111
Mon. Feb. 12 vs. Washington, 112-104
Wed., Feb. 14 vs. San Antonio, 116-93
Thu. Feb. 22 vs. Phoenix, 123-113
Sun. Feb. 25 vs. Indiana, 133-111
Sat. Feb. 10 vs. Oklahoma City, 146-111
Mon. Feb. 12 vs. Washington, 112-104
Wed., Feb. 14 vs. San Antonio, 116-93
Thu. Feb. 22 vs. Phoenix, 123-113
Sun. Feb. 25 vs. Indiana, 133-111
How are the Toronto Raptors doing?
The visitors in their last 5 games have had a not very good performance, as they have had several wins in the last games, their best result was 114-105 against Boston, having a streak of 3 wins and 2 losses, a very favorable streak for the team, but they need to not make mistakes, to have confidence in this tournament and stay alive.
Mon., Feb. 12 vs. San Antonio, 122-99
Wed. Feb. 14 vs. Indiana, 127-125
Thu., Feb. 22 vs. Brooklyn, 121-93
Fri. Feb. 23 vs. Atlanta, 123-121
Mon. Feb. 26 vs. Indiana, 130-122
Mon., Feb. 12 vs. San Antonio, 122-99
Wed. Feb. 14 vs. Indiana, 127-125
Thu., Feb. 22 vs. Brooklyn, 121-93
Fri. Feb. 23 vs. Atlanta, 123-121
Mon. Feb. 26 vs. Indiana, 130-122
Player to watch for Toronto
The 22 year old forward, Scottie Barnes has had a good performance, being crucial for the team, looking to help and win, hoping to respond for the good moment he is currently; going through, looking to help his club, being the points leader of his team with 20.0, with 8.2 rebounds and 6.1 assists.
Dallas player to watch
The 24-year-old Luka Doncic has had a good performance, being crucial for the team, looking to help and victory, hoping to respond for the good moment he is currently; passing, looking to help his club, being the points leader of his team with 34.3, with 8.8 rebounds and 9.5 assists.
Toronto Raptors Injuries:
These would be the players Toronto Raptors will not have available for this matchup:
Name Pos Date of return Status.
Jakob Poeltl C 28 Feb. Up to date
Markquis Nowell G 28 Feb. Out
Name Pos Date of return Status.
Jakob Poeltl C 28 Feb. Up to date
Markquis Nowell G 28 Feb. Out
Dallas Mavericks Injuries:
These would be the players Dallas Mavericks will not have available for this matchup:
Name Pos Date of Possible Return Status.
Dante Exum G 28 Feb. Out
Name Pos Date of Possible Return Status.
Dante Exum G 28 Feb. Out
Welcome
Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the Dallas Mavericks vs Toronto Raptors NBA game. The game will take place at Scotiabank Arena, at 7:30 pm.