The Golden State Warriors are an organisation with a rich history consisting of seven NBA titles, however, they now find themselves struggling this season as they currently sit in 10th place in the Western Conference.

There is a stark contrast in the dynamics of the team when compared to the side that won the 2021-2022 NBA title.

The organisation even had one of the best teams the NBA has ever seen in 2016-17, as they boasted a team that featured many superstars including the likes of Klay Thompson, Stephen Curry, and Kevin Durant.

That side used their bundle of talent and experience to have one of the best post-season performances in history.

However, that has led to one of the downfalls of their current team.

The team currently holds a record of 30 wins and 27 defeats.

It has become clear that the team, coached by Steve Kerr, who has recently signed a record-breaking two-year contract extension, has stagnated significantly.

The team still features Curry and Thompson, but the latter is struggling to keep up with the high expectations,

Thompson has only managed to score an average of 17.2 points per game this season, which is a huge drop-off from the prime years of his career.

This means that 35-year-old Curry has to try his best to carry his team on his shoulders, with a lack of a supporting cast.

Curry is averaging 27.5 points per game, 4.2 rebounds, and 5.1 assists this campaign, in a heroic effort to rescue his teammates.

WASHINGTON, DC - FEBRUARY 27: Stephen Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors reacts against the Washington Wizards at Capital One Arena on February 27, 2024 in Washington, DC. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

However, the others are performing a lot worse than those two, as no one else can achieve an average above 17 points per game, showcasing the lack of lethality on the court.

This has moulded a very messy situation in San Francisco.

The Warriors only have a handful of young players to build their team around for the future.

As the older players naturally stagnate and regress, the Warriors may be panicking to get some young talent in to rejuvenate the squad.

Perhaps it's the perfect time for them to trade for future draft picks so that they can start to build a decent crop of youthful players to be the new faces of the franchise.

However, this would have to be a huge gamble for the staff in San Francisco, but it may need to be done if they are to return to the top of the conference.

Moreover, veteran Andrew Wiggins, who featured for the Warriors consistently between 2020-2022, has been granted his second break in two seasons.

In the last campaign, the forward missed the last 25 games due to a 'family matter', and will now miss a period of matches this term due to 'a personal reason'.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA - FEBRUARY 25: Andrew Wiggins #22 of the Golden State Warriors handles the ball during the game against the Denver Nuggets on February 25, 2024 at Chase Center in San Francisco, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2024 NBAE (Photo by Noah Graham/NBAE via Getty Images)

This may hinder and affect the team's chemistry and consistency, slimming their chances of winning more games.

However, the most important thing is that the player has a break and has the chance to deal with his personal matter, as his mental well-being's the priority.

After all, they are humans before sportsmen.

Head coach Kerr commented, "We're in a position where Wiggs is a private person and he's asked to keep it private and we're gonna honour that.

"So it doesn’t help for me to sit here and try to explain any of that."

No timeline has yet been set for the guard's return to action.

There have been many contributing factors to the Warriors' shortcomings so far this season, but they will be determined to fix their flaws and return to being one of the most dangerous teams in the NBA next season.