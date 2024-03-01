ADVERTISEMENT
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Washington Wizards vs Los Angeles Lakers live, as well as the latest information from the Crypto.com Arena.
Where and how to watch Washington Wizards vs Los Angeles Lakers live online
The game will be televised on ESPN.
Washington Wizards vs Los Angeles Lakers can be tuned in from the live streams of STAR+ and NBA App.
If you want to watch the game live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.
Watch out for this Lakers player
Anthony Davis, power forward. A great player that uncovered a lot of expectation when he arrived to the Los Angeles team, the combination with Le-Bron James has already given one title to Lakes, however, injuries have prevented this player from being regular, for this season Davis has had an outstanding performance, having a better average than James, however his position is not ideal in the West, that is why they need to give wins to the team, Davis' numbers in the current season are: 24.9 points, 12.3 rebounds and 3.7 assists.
Watch out for this Wizards player
Kyle Kuzma, small forward. Experienced player in the NBA, his great performance has made him stay in one of the most competitive leagues in the world, Wizards is not an easy team and certainly highlight is not either, but this player has maintained a good pace in recent seasons, it is precisely this season when the team does not have a good time, Kuzma's numbers are: 22.1 points, 6.5 rebounds and 4.1 assists.
Lakers All-Star Team
Davis, Prince, James, Reddish, Russell.
Wizards All-Star Team
Bagley, Kuzma, Kispert, Jones, Sharmet.
Background
Wizards and Lakers have not faced each other this season, being two teams from different conferences, the games almost did not happen, but now they are about to start a series of two duels, where both need to get the victory, no matter what, the season is in its final stage and it is at this moment when the duels are more intense in order to come out victorious.
Lakers with room for improvement
Los Angeles Lakers are a team that has always been required to win the championship, now that they have matched the Celtics, undoubtedly the two winningest teams, they are looking to take off, the Boston team has several seasons being the best in the East, while the Lakers have been irregular, despite the recent title, for this season the goal was the same, to add a title, as the West has taken the trophy in recent seasons, Lakers has not changed much and now is placed in tenth position, marking the last ones to qualify, but the fight is hard, as the distances are short and a negative streak can leave you with nothing, while a positive streak puts you directly in the fight, Lakers has players who can certainly be very competitive and if they manage to get into the ten, will be a team to watch out for.
Wizards with little chance
Washington Wizards is again in a complicated situation, the team is fighting in the last places of the East, this situation has been repeated in the past three seasons, it was four years ago when they had an acceptable season, but now little is left of the results of that team, Wizards is now at the bottom of the East and has practically nothing to do, at this moment their fight is with Pistons and see who stays in the last place, the most worrying thing about the Washington team is their streak of twelve consecutive losses, this makes think that the team can not think about a Play-In or Playoffs, this looks impossible now and seeing the calendar it is not easy, this is the NBA and this is what the team will have to deal with, in the end, the last place is also rewarded.
A key duel
There are few games left to close the NBA regular season, this is the moment where teams can't think about anything else but getting the victory, the duel between Washington Wizards and Los Angeles Lakers, is undoubtedly a duel between two teams desperate to improve in the final part, the season is not defined, but it may be soon.
Welcome
Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the Washington Wizards vs Los Angeles Lakers live stream, corresponding to the NBA 2024 regular season. The match will take place at Crypto.com Arena at 10:30 PM ET.