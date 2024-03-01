10 days may not feel like a long time but for the 23 year-old point guard DJ Carton, this is the opportunity that he has been waiting for.

Following his great performances with the Iowa Wolves in the NBA G League averaging 20.8 points and 7.1 assists per game in 57% shooting from the field, the explosive guard has earned his first NBA Call Up. He did so by signing a 10-day contract with the Toronto Raptors.

Carton has improved his shooting as seasons have gone by in his professional career. The third year pro went from averaging 27% from three as a rookie to 43% this year, which shows how much his offensive game has improved. Scoring hasn't been the only part of his game that he's worked on, considering he has more than doubled his assists per game total from his rookie year to this season - 3.0 APG to 7.1 APG.

His athleticism is off the charts and is well known for his dunking ability. However, he is becoming much more than a great athlete but also an elite facilitator at the highest level.

Coach on DJ

“I like the grit that he brings with him,” Raptors coach Darko Rajaković said about Carton. “I know that our scouts and our front office, they've been following him for quite some time, and they have a high opinion of him and we're going to continue evaluating working with him, putting him in play groups.”

The 10-day player has been available for four NBA games but only played four minutes and scored three points in the Raptors win over the Brooklyn Nets at the Scotiabank Arena.

Prior to going undrafted in the 2021 NBA Draft, Carton attended The Ohio State University for one year and proceeded to transfer to Marquette University. Now, after multiple years of dreaming about this moment, DJ Carton is officially an NBA player.