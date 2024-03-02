ADVERTISEMENT
Both teams are already in the stadium and are preparing in the dressing room for the warm-up in a few more minutes and the starting line-ups for the game will be announced.
What time is it and where to watch?
This is the start time for the Detroit Pistons vs Cleveland Cavaliers game on March 1 in several countries:
Mexico: 18:00 (NBA League Pass)
Costa Rica 18:00 (NBA League Pass)
United States: 18:00 PT - 19:00 ET (NBA League Pass)
Canada: 19:00 (NBA League Pass)
Peru: 19:00 (NBA League Pass)
Cuba: 19:00 (NBA League Pass)
Colombia: 19:00 (NBA League Pass)
Ecuador: 19:00 (NBA League Pass)
Puerto Rico: 20:00 (NBA League Pass)
Venezuela: 20:00 (NBA League Pass)
Chile: 20:00 (NBA League Pass)
Argentina: 20:00 (NBA League Pass)
Brazil: 20:00 (NBA League Pass)
Spain: 1:00 (NBA League Pass)
Cleveland Cavaliers player to watch
Donovan Mitchell, a 27-year-old experienced player who plays as a shooting guard. The American has been very important for the Cleveland Cavaliers in the regular season, he is considered the best player on the team thanks to the points, rebounds and assists he averages per game.
NBA 28 / 02 / 2024 | vs Bulls.
Points: Rebounds: Assists:
NBA 27 / 02 / 2024 | vs Mavericks
Points: 31 Rebounds: 7 Assists: 6
NBA 25 / 02 / 2024 | vs Wizards
Points: 16 Rebounds: 4 Assists: 5
Photo: Cleveland Cavaliers
Detroit Pistons player to watch
Cade Cunningham, a young 22-year-old player who plays as a shooting guard or point guard. The American has been a key player for the Detroit Pistons in the regular season, he is considered one of the best players on the team thanks to the points, rebounds and assists he gets per game.
NBA 27 / 02 / 2024 | vs Bulls
Points: 26 Rebounds: 5 Assists: 5
NBA 26 / 02 / 2024 | vs Knicks
Points: 32 Rebounds: 5 Assists: 8
NBA 24 / 02 / 2024 | vs Magic
Points: 26 Rebounds: 7 Assists: 4
Photo: Detroit Pistons
Latest Cleveland Cavaliers lineup
Evan Mobley - Max Strus - Jarrett Allen - Darius Garland - Donovan Mitchell
Coach: J. B. Bickerstaff
Detroit Pistons latest lineup
Ausar Thompson - Isaiah Stewart - Jalen Duren - Cade Cunningham - Jaden Ivey
Coach: Monty Williams
Antecedents
NBA 31 / 01 / 2024 | Cavaliers 128 - 121 Pistons
NBA 02 / 12 / 2023 | Pistons 101 - 110 Cavaliers
NBA 17 / 11 / 2022 | Cavaliers 108 - 100 Pistons
NBA 04 / 03 / 2023 | Cavaliers 114 - 90 Pistons
NBA 08 / 02 / 2023 | Cavaliers 113 - 85 Pistons
How does Cleveland Cavaliers arrive?
The Cavs in their last five games have performed very well, their best result was against the Wizards, having a streak of two wins and three losses.
NBA 28 / 02 / 2024 | Bulls 0-0 Cavaliers
NBA 27 / 02 / 2024 | Cavaliers 121 - 119 Mavericks
NBA 25 / 02 / 2024 | Wizards 105 - 114 Cavaliers
NBA 23 / 02 / 2024 | 76ers 104 - 97 Cavaliers
NBA 22 / 02 / 2024 | Cavaliers 109 - 116 Magic
How does Detroit Pistons arrive?
The Pistons in their last five games have had a poor performance, their best result was against Bulls, having a streak of four losses and one win.
NBA 27 / 02 / 2024 | Bulls 95 - 105 Pistons
NBA 26 / 02 / 2024 | Knicks 113 - 111 Pistons
NBA 24 / 02 / 2024 | Pistons 109 - 112 Magic
NBA 22 / 02 / 2024 | Pacers 129 - 115 Pistons
NBA 14 / 02 / 2024 | Suns 116 - 100 Pistons
Stadium
Little Caesars Arena will be the venue for this regular season game, it is located in the city of Detroit, Michigan, United States. It officially opened on September 5, 2017 and is home to the NHL's Detroit Red Wings and the NBA's Detroit Pistons. The Pistons made their debut in their new home on October 18 of that same year, in a game against the Charlotte Hornets with a 102-90 victory. It has a capacity for 20,491 spectators and cost 732,600,000 dollars to build.
Photo: Detroit Pistons
The NBA continues
One of the best basketball leagues in the world brings us a duel between two teams that live very different realities, because while Cleveland Cavaliers is fighting for the Eastern Conference championship, the Detroit Pistons are at the bottom of it. This duel seems very close, but there could be big surprises.
Welcome!
Hello everyone! Thank you for joining us for the telecast of the Detroit Pistons vs Cleveland Cavaliers game corresponding to the NBA Season 2023-24.
The fans of both teams are slowly beginning to arrive at Little Caesars for this game corresponding to the 2023-24 NBA Season, a great entrance is expected, with a possible full house.