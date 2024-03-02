ADVERTISEMENT
Raptors injury report
Warriors injury report
Andrew Wiggins - out until March 3
Brandin Podziemski - should have been medically cleared today, March 1.
Last five Toronto Raptors games
2/26/24 vs IND 130-122 W
2/23/24 vs ATL 123-121 W
2/22/24 vs BKN 121-93 W
2/14/24 vs IND 127-125 L
Last five Golden State Warriors games
2/27/24 vs WSH 123-112 W
2/25/24 vs DEN 119-103 L
2/23/24 vs CHA 97-84 W
2/22/24 vs LAL 128-110 W
Head to head
Warriors highlight Moses Moody's work in latest game
Moses Moody had a stand-out performance last night 🙌 pic.twitter.com/R2NQn8XURV — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) March 1, 2024
Stay tuned here to follow the Golden State Warriors vs Toronto Raptors live!
How to watch Golden State Warriors vs Toronto Raptors live stream on TV and online?
If you want to watch it directly: NBA League Pass
What time is the Golden State Warriors vs Toronto Raptors NBA game?
Argentina : 21:30 on NBA League Pass
Bolivia : 20:30 on NBA League Pass
Brazil : 21:30 on Amazon Prime Video and NBA League Pass
Chile : 21:30 on NBA League Pass
Colombia : 19:30 on NBA League Pass
Ecuador : 7:30 PM on NBA League Pass
USA (ET) : 7:30 PM on NBA League Pass
Spain : 1:30 AM (February 13) on Movistar+ and NBA League Pass
Mexico : 6:30 PM on NBA League Pass
Paraguay : 8:30 PM on NBA League Pass
Peru : 7:30 PM on NBA League Pass
Uruguay: 9:30 PM on NBA League Pass
Venezuela : 8:30 PM on NBA League Pass
Last five
Stephen Curry, Brandin Podziemski, Andrew Wiggins, Jonathan Kuminga and Draymond Green.
The latest Toronto Raptors quintet:
Scottie Barnes, Immanuel Quickley, RJ Barrett, Jakob Pöltl and Gris Trent Jr.
Toronto Raptors key player
Golden State Warriors key player
Toronto Raptors
Golden State Warriors
The match will be played at the Scotiabank Arena.
This arena, which has been home to the Raptors since 1999, is also home to the Toronto Maple Leafs in the NHL.