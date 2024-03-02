ADVERTISEMENT

Update
Raptors injury report

Chris Boucher - should have been medically discharged today.
Warriors injury report

Gui Santos - medical release

Andrew Wiggins - out until March 3

Brandin Podziemski - should have been medically cleared today, March 1.

Last five Toronto Raptors games

2/28/24 vs DAL 136-125 L

2/26/24 vs IND 130-122 W

2/23/24 vs ATL 123-121 W

2/22/24 vs BKN 121-93 W

2/14/24 vs IND 127-125 L

Last five Golden State Warriors games

2/29/24 vs NY 110-99 W

2/27/24 vs WSH 123-112 W

2/25/24 vs DEN 119-103 L

2/23/24 vs CHA 97-84 W

2/22/24 vs LAL 128-110 W

Head to head

Warriors highlight Moses Moody's work in latest game

Welcome back to the live online coverage of the Golden State Warriors vs Toronto Raptors game of the 2023-24 NBA season. We start with the minutes before the game.
How to watch Golden State Warriors vs Toronto Raptors live stream on TV and online?

Golden State Warriors vs Toronto Raptors game will not be broadcast live on TV.

If you want to watch it directly: NBA League Pass

If you want to watch it online, VAVEL USA is your best option!

What time is the Golden State Warriors vs Toronto Raptors NBA game?

This is the kickoff time for the Golden State Warriors vs Toronto Raptors game on March 1, 2024 in several countries:

Argentina : 21:30 on NBA League Pass
Bolivia : 20:30 on NBA League Pass
Brazil : 21:30 on Amazon Prime Video and NBA League Pass
Chile : 21:30 on NBA League Pass
Colombia : 19:30 on NBA League Pass
Ecuador : 7:30 PM on NBA League Pass
USA (ET) : 7:30 PM on NBA League Pass
Spain : 1:30 AM (February 13) on Movistar+ and NBA League Pass
Mexico : 6:30 PM on NBA League Pass
Paraguay : 8:30 PM on NBA League Pass
Peru : 7:30 PM on NBA League Pass
Uruguay: 9:30 PM on NBA League Pass
Venezuela : 8:30 PM on NBA League Pass

Last five

The latest Golden State Warriors quintet:

Stephen Curry, Brandin Podziemski, Andrew Wiggins, Jonathan Kuminga and Draymond Green.

The latest Toronto Raptors quintet:

Scottie Barnes, Immanuel Quickley, RJ Barrett, Jakob Pöltl and Gris Trent Jr.

Toronto Raptors key player

The 22-year-old forward, Scottie Barnes, has had a good performance, being crucial for the team, looking to help and win, hoping to answer for the good moment he is going through; passing, he looks to help his club, being leader in points of his team with 20.0, with 8.2 rebounds and 6.1 assists.
Golden State Warriors key player

Stephen Curry is Golden State's point guard and is the Warriors' top player. He finished the season as the team's offensive leader, averaging 25.5 points, 5.2 rebounds and 6.3 assists per game. The Golden State star finished the previous season as Finals MVP and became the top three-point scorer in NBA history.
Toronto Raptors

Toronto Raptors in their last 5 games have had a not very good performance, as they have achieved several victories in the last games, their best result was 114-105 against Boston, having a streak of 3 wins and 2 losses, very favorable streak. for the team, but it is necessary not to make mistakes, have confidence in this tournament and stay alive.
Golden State Warriors

The Golden State Warriors are in ninth place in the NBA Western Conference with a total of 31 wins and 27 losses. For the Golden State team it is of utmost importance to beat Toronto Raptors, as this would generate a special confidence to maintain the winning streak, since in their most recent game they lost to New York Knicks by 110-99.
The match will be played at the Scotiabank Arena.

The Golden State Warriors vs Toronto Raptors game will be played at the Scotiabank Arena, located in the city of Toronto, in the province of Ontario, Canada. This venue, inaugurated in 1999, has a capacity for 19,800 spectators.

This arena, which has been home to the Raptors since 1999, is also home to the Toronto Maple Leafs in the NHL.

