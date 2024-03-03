ADVERTISEMENT
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Golden State Warriors vs Boston Celtics live in NBA, as well as the latest information from the TD Garden. Stay tuned for up-to-the-minute live online coverage from VAVEL USA.
How to watch Golden State Warriors vs Boston Celtics Stream on TV and Online?
If you want to watch the game Golden State Warriors vs Boston Celtics live on TV, your options are: NBA League Pass.
If you want to directly stream it: NBA League Pass app
What time is Golden State Warriors vs Boston Celtics match for NBA 2024?
This is the start time for the Golden State Warriors vs Boston Celtics game on March 3 in several countries:
Argentina: 5:30 PM to be confirmed
Bolivia: 4:30 PM to be confirmed
Brazil: 4:30 PM to be confirmed
Chile: 4:30 PM to be confirmed
Costa Rica: 2:30 PM to be confirmed
Colombia: 3:30 PM to be confirmed
Ecuador: 3:30 PM to be confirmed
United States (ET): 3:30 PM to be confirmed
Spain: 9:30 PM to be confirmed
Mexico: 2:30 PM to be confirmed
Paraguay: 5:30 PM to be confirmed
Peru: 3:30 PM to be confirmed
Uruguay: 3:30 PM to be confirmed
Last lineup Golden State Warriors
Stephen Curry 30, Klay Thompson 11, Moses Moody 4, Jonathan Kuminga 0, Draymond Green 23.
Last lineup Boston Celtics
Jaylen Brown 7, Jayson Tatum 0, Kristaps Porzingis 8, Derrick White 9, Jrue Holiday 4.
How are the Boston Celtics coming into this game?
On the other hand, the locals in this game, led by Joe Mazulla, have been able to find consistency and display their best basketball in this NBA season and want to take advantage of the good streak they are having since in the last 10 meetings they have played, all have ended in victory for Boston. The most recent loss for the Celtics was on February 1st against the Lakers by a difference of 9 points. In their most recent game, Joe Mazulla's team achieved their 48th victory of the season after a good game against the Dallas Mavericks where they won at home by a difference of 28 points at home (138-110). Currently, the Massachusetts team is the leader of the Eastern Conference with a record of 47 wins and only 12 losses.
How are the Golden State Warriors coming into this game?
The Golden State Warriors, led by Steve Kerr, have not had the best NBA season and have been far from showing their best level in these regular season games. In addition to this, the visitors are in a good moment in terms of wins and in the last ten games, the Warriors have 8 wins for only 2 losses (against Nuggets and Clippers), so they will be much more confident in this game against the leader of the Eastern Conference. The San Francisco Warriors won their 32nd victory after an exciting game where the Warriors took control of the last two quarters to beat the Raptors by a score of 120-105.The Golden State Warriors are in ninth place in the Western Conference with a record of 32 wins and 27 losses.
Regular season NBA
First Sunday of the month and we continue with the NBA activity in this third month of the year. On this Sunday, we will have several attractive games and the city of Boston will witness a vibrant match between two teams that live very different realities; nothing more and nothing less than the Boston Celtics hosting the team from San Francisco, the Golden State Warriors. A match between two teams that need the victory, one to continue to stay at the top of the Eastern Conference, while the other wants the victory to not move further away from the Playoffs.Despite the fact that the locals look like 'favorites' because of their good numbers and the quality of the team, the Warriors want to give a 'blow of authority' as visitors and bring joy to their fans in this very attractive game. Can Boston win or will the Warriors do it?
First Sunday of the month and we continue with the NBA activity in this third month of the year. On this Sunday, we will have several attractive games and the city of Boston will witness a vibrant match between two teams that live very different realities; nothing more and nothing less than the Boston Celtics hosting the team from San Francisco, the Golden State Warriors. A match between two teams that need the victory, one to continue to stay at the top of the Eastern Conference, while the other wants the victory to not move further away from the Playoffs.Despite the fact that the locals look like 'favorites' because of their good numbers and the quality of the team, the Warriors want to give a 'blow of authority' as visitors and bring joy to their fans in this very attractive game. Can Boston win or will the Warriors do it?
The match will be played at the TD Garden
The game between the Golden State Warriors vs Boston Celtics will be played at the TD Garden stadium, in the city of Boston, United States. Kickoff is scheduled at 3:30 pm (ET).
