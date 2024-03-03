ADVERTISEMENT
Michael Malone!
Nuggets coach Michael Malone, meanwhile, spoke about the Conference lead: "We talked to the guys and, to be honest, first place isn't our main goal. Minnesota is ahead, but we have three games in hand. We're three games behind them, so we have a clear goal. It's an achievable goal. But we don't want to win the battle and lose the war. The health of our team is very important. If we have a full starting line-up, we'll win 24 out of 32 games. So the most important thing is to go into the playoffs with a healthy starting line-up. The rotation will be smaller in the playoffs and we'll need the starters more. So if we get first place, that would be great. But we're not going to risk the health of the team for that. I'm glad the whole team took part in training. We trained for two days with a lot of energy. We didn't just train on the pitch, we also looked at the schedule and the standings. For example, 16 of our remaining 27 games are away from home. I'm very encouraged by the atmosphere, effort and concentration we've shown over the last two days. We're going to give it our all and bounce back."
David Ham!
David Ham spoke about the officiating after the Suns game, as well as commenting on Dinwiddie Spencer's performance: "Spencer is an intelligent and perceptive man and a basketball player with a high IQ. So, yes, when you get into a new situation, you go through that discovery process. We just told him to be aggressive, attack when he could and learn the system. It was good to have a good movie with him in those days. It was good for him to know some of the terms. Again, we emphasized the way we wanted to play and integrate him with his teammates. But I'm not worried about Spencer. He'll figure it out, we'll figure it out and help put him in a position where he can be extremely successful. I see opponents putting their hands on our ribs or hitting our players in the head, trying to block shots but not getting to the ball. These moves are not marked as fouls, simple as that. We have to find a way to make it a non-issue, but it's difficult. Again, it's very frustrating when there are inconsistencies. We try to win the penalty battle in every game. We try to win the penalty battle every game".
Injury Report
The Lakers will be without Gabe Vincent, Jarred Vanderbilt, Colin Castleton and Christian Wood, all injured, as well as having Anthony Davis, LeBron James and Cam Reddish listed as questionable. On the other side, the Nuggets will be without Braxton Key and Vlatko Cancar, both injured, while KCP and Jamal Murray are injured.
Western Conference: Nuggets
The Nuggets are in the same conference with 41 wins and 19 losses. Above them are the Timberwolves, with 42 wins and 18 losses, and the Thunder, with 41 wins and 18 losses. Below them are the Clippers, with 38 wins and 20 losses, the Suns, with 35 wins and 24 losses, and the Pelicans, with 36 wins and 25 losses.
Western Conference: Lakers
The Lakers are in 10th place in the Western Conference, with 33 wins and 28 losses, above the Jazz, who have 27 wins and 33 losses, the Rockets, with 25 wins and 34 losses, the Grizzlies, who have 20 wins and 40 losses, the Trail Blazers, with 16 wins and 42 losses, and the Spurs, with 12 wins and 48 losses. The Lakers are also below the Warriors, who have 32 wins and 27 losses, the Mavericks, with 34 wins and 26 losses, and the Kings, with 34 wins and 25 losses.
Last Matches: Nuggets
The Denver Nuggets, on the other hand, are coming into the match with five wins in a row. They beat the Wizards 130-110 on Thursday 22nd. They beat the Trail Blazers 127-112 on Saturday (24). On Sunday (25), by 119-103, the victory was over the Warriors. On Wednesday (28), by 117-96, they beat the Kings and on Friday (01), by 103-97, they beat the Heat.
Last Matches: Lakers
The Los Angeles Lakers come into the match with three wins and two losses in their last games. On Friday (23), they lost 128-110 to the Warriors. On Saturday (24), by 123-118, they beat the Spurs. On Sunday, another defeat, now by 123-113 to the Suns. On Thursday (29), by 116 to 112, they beat the Clippers and on Friday (01), by 134 to 131, they beat the Wizards.
