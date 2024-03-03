ADVERTISEMENT
How to watch Philadelphia 76ers vs Dallas MavericksLive in TV and Stream
If you want to watch the game Philadelphia 76ers vs Dalla Mavericks live on TV, your options is: ABC.
If you want to directly stream it: Streaming services and NBA League Pass app.
If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL US is your best option!
Nick Nurse!
Nick Nurse, head coach of the 76ers, spoke about the performance and about KJ: "I think they were very focused on double-teaming him in the pick-and-roll. So we usually tried to get him off the ball. They were even doing some double teams on some of the screening actions for him as well. KJ went through about three quarters of practice today (Thursday). It's still unclear whether he can play with everything. But that could change at any moment. He's improving a bit every day. And Melt is out. We don't know for how long".
Jason Kidd!
Jason Kidd, head coach of the Mavericks, spoke at a press conference, praising Luka Doncic: "Doncic is better than Nowitzki. He has the vibe of Michael Jordan, the best who ever played, LeBron James, Kobe Bryant. So you have to appreciate this 24-year-old. That's something Dallas has never seen, and I've said it internally: he's better than Dirk. But he's doing things that Dirk could never do, and now he has the chance to put players alongside him to win a title. This young man is 24 years old and he's breaking all the records. He's a winner, but his goal is to be a champion. So he'll get there and win not just one, but several titles at the end of his career."
Injury Report
The Mavericks won't have any absentees for the match and will be at full strength! On the other side, the 76ers will be without Roberto Covington, Joel Embiid, De'Anthony Melton and KJ Martin, all injured, as well as Kelly Oubre Jr listed as questionable.
Eastern Conference
The 76ers are top of the Eastern Conference with 34 wins and 25 losses. Just above them are the Knicks, with 35 wins and 25 losses, the Bucks, with 40 wins and 21 losses, the Cavaliers, with 39 wins and 20 losses, and the leading Celtics, with 47 wins and 12 losses. They are followed by the Magic with 34 wins and 26 losses, the Heat with 33 wins and 26 losses, the Pacers with 34 wins and 27 losses and the Bulls with 28 wins and 32 losses.
Westen Conference
The Mavericks go into the game with 34 wins and 26 losses in the Western Conference, above the Warriors, who have 32 wins and 27 losses, the Lakers, with 33 wins and 28 losses, the Jazz, with 27 wins and 33 losses, and the Rockets, with 25 wins and 34 losses. Above the Mavericks are the Kings with 34 wins and 25 losses, the Pelicans with 36 wins and 25 losses, the Suns with 35 wins and 24 losses and the Clippers with 38 wins and 20 losses.
Last matches: 76ers
The Philadelphia 76ers, on the other hand, have three defeats and two wins, just like their opponents. The sequence began with a 110-96 defeat to the Knicks on Thursday (22). On Friday (23), they beat the Cavaliers 104-97. On Sunday (25), by 119-98, the defeat came against the Bucks. On Tuesday (27), by 117-99, they lost to the Celtics. And on Friday, 121-114, they beat the Hornets.
Last matches: Mavericks
The Dallas Mavericks come into the match with three defeats and two wins in their last games. On Thursday (22), they beat the Suns 123-113. On Sunday (25) the defeat came against the Pacers, 133-111. On Tuesday (27), another loss, now to the Cavaliers, 121-119. On Wednesday (28), 136-125, the win came against the Raptors. And on Friday (01), 138-110, the loss was to the Celtics.
