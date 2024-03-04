ADVERTISEMENT
Update
Tune in here San Antonio Spurs vs Indiana Pacers Live Score
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for San Antonio Spurs vs Indiana Pacers live, as well as the latest information from AT&T Center Stadium. Don't miss a detail of the match San Antonio Spurs vs Indiana Pacers live updates and commentaries of VAVEL.
How to watch San Antonio Spurs vs Indiana Pacers match live on TV and online?
The match San Antonio Spurs vs Indiana Pacers will not be broadcast live on TV.
If you want to watch it online, VAVEL USA is your best option.
What time is San Antonio Spurs vs Indiana Pacers?
This is the start time for the San Antonio Spurs vs Indiana Pacers game on March 3, 2024 in several countries:
Argentina: 21:00 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Bolivia: 20:00 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Brazil: 21:00 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Chile: 20:00 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Colombia: 19:00 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Ecuador: 19:00 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Spain: 2:00 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Mexico: 18:00 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Paraguay: 20:00 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Peru: 19:00 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Uruguay: 21:00 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Key player in Indiana Pacers
One of the most outstanding players in Indiana Pacers is Isaiah Jackson, the 22-year-old American-born player comes from being the highest scorer in the last game of his team, this after scoring 13 points.
Key player in San Antonio Spurs
One of the players to watch out for in San Antonio Spurs is Devin Vasell, the 23-year-old American-born player comes from being the top scorer for his team in the last game, in which he managed to score 28 points.
Last game between both teams
The last time these two teams faced each other was last November 6, 2023 in the framework of the NBA 2023-2024 regular season, where Indiana Pacers managed to win by a score of 152 points against 111 of San Antonio Spurs.
The player who scored the most points for Indiana Pacers in that game was Tyrese Haliburton with 23, while the player who scored the most points for San Antonio Spurs in that game was Doug McDermott with 17.
History San Antonio Spurs vs Indiana Pacers
The recent history between the two teams is in favor of Indiana Pacers, as of the last five games they have won three, while San Antonio Spurs have won two, in total meetings and in terms of points, the balance is unbalanced in favor of Indiana Pacers who have scored 583 points compared to 577 for San Antonio Spurs.
Actuality - Indiana Pacers
Indiana Pacers have been performing well in the 2023-2024 NBA season, winning 34 and losing 27 of their 61 games.
- Last five games
Indiana Pacers 133 - 111 Dallas Mavericks
Indiana Pacers 122 - 130 Toronto Raptors
Indiana Pacers 123 - 114 New Orleans Pelicans
New Orleans Pelicans 129 - 102 Indiana Pacers
Actuality - San Antonio Spurs
San Antonio Spurs has had a bad performance in the current NBA season, after playing 60 games, winning 12 and losing 48.
- Last five games
Los Angeles Lakers 123 - 118 San Antonio Spurs
Utah Jazz 128 - 109 San Antonio Spurs
Minnesota Timberwolves 114 - 105 San Antonio Spurs
San Antonio Spurs 132 - 118 Oklahoma City Thunder
The match will be played at the AT&T Center Stadium
The match between San Antonio Spurs and Indiana Pacers will take place at the AT&T Center Stadium in the city of San Antonio (United States), this stadium is where the San Antonio Spurs team plays its home games, it was built in 2002 and has a capacity for approximately 18,800 spectators.
Start of transmission
Hello everyone! Welcome to the live broadcast of the San Antonio Spurs vs Indiana Pacers game, valid for NBA 2023-2024 regular season game.
My name is Ismael Silva and I will be your host for this game. We will offer you pregame analysis, score updates and live news, here on VAVEL.