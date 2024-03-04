ADVERTISEMENT
What time is the New York Knicks vs Cleveland Cavaliers NBA game?
Argentina: 9:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Bolivia: 8:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Brazil: 9:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Chile: 8:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Colombia: 7:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Ecuador: 7:00 PM on NBA League Pass
USA (ET): 7:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Spain: 2:00 AM (March 4) on NBA League Pass
Mexico: 7:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Paraguay: 8:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Peru: 7:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Uruguay: 9:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Venezuela: 8:00 PM on NBA League Pass
In both games, the victory went to the visiting team.
The Cavs face an impossible mission, reach the first place in the conference
Cleveland in the season has a record of 39 wins and 20 losses, with an effectiveness of .661, at home they have a positive record of 20-10, although they come from a victory, they can not be confident and will seek to beat the Knicks, to keep the second place in the Eastern Conference.
Philadelphia 104-97 Cleveland
Washington 105-114 Cleveland
Cleveland 121-119 Dallas
Chicago 132-123 Cleveland
Detroit 100-110 Cleveland
Knicks with a fantastic season, set their sights on the playoffs
New York in the season has a record of 35 wins and 25 losses, with an effectiveness of .583, as visitors they have a positive record of 15-14, although they come from two losses in a row, they are looking to beat the Cavs, to solidify in the top 4 of the Eastern Conference.
Philadelphia 96-110 New York
New York 102-116 Boston
New York 113-111 Detroit
New York 92-115 New Orleans
New York 99-110 Golden State