Stay tuned for the New York Knicks vs Cleveland Cavaliers live stream

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for New York Knicks vs Cleveland Cavaliers live, as well as the latest information from the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Don't miss any details of the game with VAVEL's up-to-the-minute live online coverage.
What time is the New York Knicks vs Cleveland Cavaliers NBA game?

This is the start time for the New York Knicks vs Cleveland Cavaliers game on March 3, 2024 in various countries:

Argentina: 9:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Bolivia: 8:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Brazil: 9:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Chile: 8:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Colombia: 7:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Ecuador: 7:00 PM on NBA League Pass
USA (ET): 7:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Spain: 2:00 AM (March 4) on NBA League Pass
Mexico: 7:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Paraguay: 8:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Peru: 7:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Uruguay: 9:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Venezuela: 8:00 PM on NBA League Pass

Where and how to watch New York Knicks vs Cleveland Cavaliers live online

The game will be televised on ESPN and Bally Sports Ohio.
New York Knicks vs Cleveland Cavaliers can be tuned in from the live streams of NBA App.
New York Knicks vs Cleveland Cavaliers can be tuned in from the live streams of NBA App.
Watch out for this Cavaliers player

Donovan Mitchell, guard. Sixth year player in the NBA, he is undoubtedly the sensation player of the Cavs, a club where shining is not an easy thing, since every player will always be compared to an icon of the franchise such as Lebron James. This player is the season leader in points (28.0), assists (6.2), steals (1.8) and minutes per game (35.7) of his team, being vital for manager J.B. Bickerstaff.
Watch out for this Knicks player

Jalen Brunson, small forward. Fifth year player in the NBA, his great performance has made him shine in one of the most competitive leagues in the world, Knicks is not an easy team and no doubt stand out is not either, but this player in the season is the leader in points (27.7), assists (6.7) and minutes per game (36.1) of his team, becoming a real AS for manager Tom Thibudeau.
Antecedents

There have been two meetings between the two teams in the season, which occurred at the beginning of the campaign, on October 31 of the previous year, the victory went to New York by 109-91, while a day later they met again, but this time the victory went to Cleveland by a score of 95-89.
In both games, the victory went to the visiting team.
The Cavs face an impossible mission, reach the first place in the conference

The Cleveland Cavaliers are the Celtics' escorts, although they have been doing very well during most of the season, their performance is not enough to reach the Boston Cavs. Now, the first place, not being an obsession, can serve the Cavs, as motivation for their improvement, their numbers are very good, but they must continue adding if they want to remain behind the Celtics, and be the potential challengers to the Eastern Conference championship trophy. 
Cleveland in the season has a record of 39 wins and 20 losses, with an effectiveness of .661, at home they have a positive record of 20-10, although they come from a victory, they can not be confident and will seek to beat the Knicks, to keep the second place in the Eastern Conference.


Last games


Philadelphia 104-97 Cleveland
Washington 105-114 Cleveland
Cleveland 121-119 Dallas
Chicago 132-123 Cleveland
Detroit 100-110 Cleveland

Knicks with a fantastic season, set their sights on the playoffs

The New York Knicks have been in an unbeatable form this season, the New York team contrary to previous seasons, is one of the candidates to fight for the top in the Eastern Conference, and why not become the stumbling block of the candidates, Boston Celtics.

New York in the season has a record of 35 wins and 25 losses, with an effectiveness of .583, as visitors they have a positive record of 15-14, although they come from two losses in a row, they are looking to beat the Cavs, to solidify in the top 4 of the Eastern Conference.

Last games

Philadelphia 96-110 New York
New York 102-116 Boston
New York 113-111 Detroit
New York 92-115 New Orleans
New York 99-110 Golden State

High voltage duel

There are few days left for the end of the NBA regular season, this Sunday we will see the duel of two teams that are in the playoffs, on the one hand, the Cavs second in the Eastern Conference, receive at home the Knicks, who are in fourth place in the conference, it is certainly one of the games that we can see in the postseason, therefore, we have given it the consideration of being a duel of high voltage in the final part.
Welcome

Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the live broadcast of the New York Knicks vs Cleveland Cavaliers game, corresponding to the NBA 2024 regular season. The match will take place at the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse at 19:00.
