Landing in New York City following his one-year stint in Portland was the best thing that could've happened to the Knicks Forward Josh Hart. Not only is he playing alongside his college teammates at Villanova in Jalen Brunson and Donte DiVincenzo, but he's played a big role for the Knicks to be considered a contender in the Eastern Conference.

Hart made his playoffs debut last season with New York averaging 10 points and 7 rebounds per game. The six year veteran played 11 games in the Knicks playoff run where they eventually lost to the Miami Heat in the Eastern Conference semifinals.

The Knicks are back for more and although Hart is not amongst the team's leading scorers, he's found his role playing strong defense and shooting key three-pointers.

Coach on Josh Hart

"I think Josh (Hart) has done a really good job as well," Knicks Coach Tom Thibodeau said. "I think he’s found a good niche in terms of pushing the ball."

"Different actions like posting up some is good for him. The transition game is great... Josh is good with starters, he’s good with the bench, he’s good with everyone. We knew that from last year. I think he’s really gotten into a good rhythm too.”

Most recently, the 28-year-old wing finished with 13 points, 19 rebounds and ten assists in the Knicks win against the Cavaliers, something that no Knicks player had done since David Lee in 2010. Hart has developed his game to become into one of the best role players in the NBA.

This season, Hart has been averaging 8.6 points per game, 7.4 rebounds and 3.4 assists with splits of 42.5 percent shooting from the field, 31.9 percent shooting from the three point line and 76.9 percent shooting from the free throw line.