Where and how to watch Boston Celtics vs Cleveland Cavaliers online and live from the NBA 2023-2024?
This is the start time of the Boston Celtics vs Cleveland Cavaliers game in various countries:
Argentina: 9:30 p.m. on NBA League Pass
Bolivia: 8:30 p.m. on NBA League Pass
Brazil: 9:30 p.m. on NBA League Pass
Chile: 9:30 p.m. on NBA League Pass
Colombia: 7:30 p.m. on NBA League Pass
Ecuador: 7:30 p.m. on NBA League Pass
USA (ET): 7:30 p.m. on NBATV
Spain: 02:30 hours on NBA League Pass
Mexico: 6:30 p.m. on NBATV, NBA League Pass
Paraguay: 9:30 p.m. on NBA League Pass
Peru: 7:30 p.m. on NBA League Pass
Uruguay: 9:30 p.m. on NBA League Pass
Venezuela: 8:30 p.m. on NBA League Pass
Cavs absences!
These are the players who are part of the team's injured list: None.
Donovan Mitchell, player to watch!
The Cleveland forward is one of the new figures on the team and hopes that the 2023-2024 season will be one of the best. He finished the season as one of the Cavs' offensive leaders with an average of 25.5 points, 4.0 rebounds and 5.2 assists per game per game. The figure of the Cavaliers comes into this new season looking to get the team into the playoffs and reach a conference final with great young talent to become a competitive team. The point guard's connection with players like Darius Garland and Jarrett Allen will be essential to meet Cleveland's objectives. Mitchell will be the one who will attract all the spotlight and that will help take the pressure off of the promising youngsters.
How does the Cavs get there?
The Cleveland team arrives after having had a good season, the team managed to get into the Western Conference Playoffs, but they were eliminated in the first round against the Knicks. Last season, Cleveland had a positive record with 51 wins and 31 losses, finishing in fourth place in the standings. Now, the team has been reinforced with big names such as Max Strus and Damian Jones, to reinforce all the lines of the team that already has several stars such as Donovan Mitchell, Jarret Allen, Darius Garland and Evan Mobley. Likewise, Emoni Bates was the addition to the team through the draft, this is one of the prospects that could give the biggest surprise despite being a second round pick. This year's goal is to get into the playoffs and fight to be one of the best teams in the Eastern Conference.
Celtics absences!
These are the players who are part of the team's injured list: None.
Jayson Tatum, player to watch!
The Boston guard is the top figure of the Celtics and is the current leader of the team's offense as the best scorer and best rebounder with an average of 32.5 points, 8.3 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game. The Celtics star is back on the court and is taking advantage of the team's great moment to be at the top of the Eastern Conference and, after having been considered for the 2023 all-star game, this was considered one of the great players of the season and postseason for their good moment. Without a doubt, the guard's connection with Jaylen Brown and Al Horford will be essential for Boston to meet its objectives.
How does the Celtics arrive?
The Boston team began a new season after reaching the Eastern Conference Playoffs and reaching the conference finals where they fell to the Heat and failed to repeat their ticket to the NBA Finals. Boston was one of the teams that surprised by making multiple moves during free agency, great players like Kristaps Porzingis and Jrue Holiday arrived to reinforce the team's defensive zone and its rotations. The Celtics have a great squad and are expected to be in the Playoffs again. Joe Mazzulla will have his second season as the team's coach and will now seek to continue showing his potential in the league, after last season's results. The duo Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum will look for the ring to help support the project, the team has been close in several seasons and it is believed that they can get it this season.
Where is the game?
The Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse located in the city of Cleveland will be the venue for this regular season duel between two teams seeking to continue their path within the 2023-2024 NBA in their respective conference. This stadium has capacity for 19,400 fans and was inaugurated in 1994.
Welcome!
Good morning to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the broadcast of the Boston Celtics vs Cleveland Cavaliers match, corresponding to the 2023-2024 NBA Season. The meeting will take place at the Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse, promptly at 7:30 p.m.