ADVERTISEMENT
Final Report
Statistics
|Oklahoma City Thunder
|Los Angeles Lakers
|121.2
|Points
|117.1
|41.6
|Asissts
|
42.3
|27.0
|Rebounds
|28.5
Equipment comparison
* Points
Oklahoma - Shai Gilgeous-Alexander 31.2
Los Angeles - LeBron James 25.3
* Rebounds
Oklahoma - Chet Holgrem 7.7
Los Angeles - Anthony Davis 12.3
* Assists
Oklahoma - Shai Gilgeous-Alexander 6.5
Los Angeles - LeBron James 7.9
Follow here Oklahoma City Thunder vs Los Angeles Lakers Live Score
Do not miss a detail of the match Oklahoma City Thunder vs Los Angeles Lakers live updates and commentaries of VAVEL.
How to watch Oklahoma City Thunder vs Los Angeles Lakers Live in TV channel in USA
USA Time: 10:30 pm. ET
USA TV channel (English): [TNT]
USA TV channel (Spanish): [NBA League Pass, Star+]
Prediction
History Oklahoma City Thunder vs Los Angeles Lakers
The last time they met was on January 15, 2024, when Darvin Ham's team won 112-105 over the Thunder.
Oklahoma City Thunder Last Lineup
- Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
- Josh Giddey
- Lu Dort
- Jalen Williams
- Chet Holgrem
Los Angeles Lakers Last Lineup
- Anthony Davis
- LeBron James
- D’Angelo Russell
- Austin Reaves
- Rui Hachimura
How is the Oklahoma City Thunder doing?
The Thunder has surprised all and sundry, proof of the great moment they are experiencing, beating one rival after another, with February being one of the best months of the season.
Their good streak was cut short in a very tough loss to the San Antonio Spurs (bottom of the West), however, their expectations remain to occupy a place in the upper part of the standings.
How is the Los Angeles Lakers doing?
Currently, they are in tenth place and are in the fight to enter the Play-in (with 33 wins and 29 losses).
The match will be played at the Crypto.com Arena
This site was privately financed, with a final cost of 375 million dollars. The building has a capacity of 20,000 spectators for concerts and approximately 19,000 for basketball.
Since its inauguration, it has developed a highly recognizable reputation, being one of the most visited and crowded places, receiving prestigious events such as concerts, sports, awards, shows and other attractions.
However, they will have a tough obstacle to overcome, as the trajectory of OKC's young and promising team is extremely encouraging, as they remain at the top of the conference and if everything continues this way, it is very likely that we could see a duel between these two teams.