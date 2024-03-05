ADVERTISEMENT

Final Report

Continuing their streak of Monday home games, the Lakers host the Thunder in what will be their 62nd game of the season, leaving only 19 left in their fight for a higher place in the West standings. 
However, they will have a tough obstacle to overcome, as the trajectory of OKC's young and promising team is extremely encouraging, as they remain at the top of the conference and if everything continues this way, it is very likely that we could see a duel between these two teams.
Statistics

Oklahoma City Thunder   Los Angeles Lakers
121.2 Points 117.1
41.6 Asissts

42.3

27.0 Rebounds 28.5
 

Equipment comparison

The leaders of both teams in various statistics:

* Points 

Oklahoma - Shai Gilgeous-Alexander 31.2 

Los Angeles - LeBron James 25.3 

 

* Rebounds 

Oklahoma - Chet Holgrem 7.7

Los Angeles - Anthony Davis 12.3

 

* Assists 

Oklahoma - Shai Gilgeous-Alexander 6.5

Los Angeles - LeBron James 7.9

The Lakers host the Thunder in what will be one of the most attractive games of Monday's NBA action.

Do not miss a detail of the match Oklahoma City Thunder vs Los Angeles Lakers live updates and commentaries of VAVEL.

How to watch Oklahoma City Thunder vs Los Angeles Lakers Live in TV channel in USA

USA Date: [4, March, 2024]

USA Time: 10:30 pm. ET

USA TV channel (English): [TNT]

USA TV channel (Spanish): [NBA League Pass, Star+]

Prediction

Although everything is leaning towards the visiting team, it is important to mention that Oklahoma comes into this game after a strong game against Phoenix, in which they got the win, however, they had no rest and this could be reflected in the team's performance.
History Oklahoma City Thunder vs Los Angeles Lakers

The Lakers and Thunder have met 266 times in the regular season, with a record of 155 wins for Los Angeles and 111 for Oklahoma.

The last time they met was on January 15, 2024, when Darvin Ham's team won 112-105 over the Thunder.

Oklahoma City Thunder Last Lineup

  • Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
  • Josh Giddey
  • Lu Dort
  • Jalen Williams
  • Chet Holgrem
Los Angeles Lakers Last Lineup

  • Anthony Davis
  • LeBron James
  • D’Angelo Russell
  • Austin Reaves
  • Rui Hachimura
How is the Oklahoma City Thunder doing?

On the other hand, we are talking about the best team in the Western Conference in the NBA, with 41 wins and 18 losses (obtaining a percentage of .695), equal with the Minnesota Timberwolves and the Denver Nuggets. 

The Thunder has surprised all and sundry, proof of the great moment they are experiencing, beating one rival after another, with February being one of the best months of the season. 

Their good streak was cut short in a very tough loss to the San Antonio Spurs (bottom of the West), however, their expectations remain to occupy a place in the upper part of the standings.

How is the Los Angeles Lakers doing?

Los Angeles has shown in recent games that they can compete with any opponent they face, regardless of the roster or the moment they are in; they have come close to beating high caliber rivals such as the Nuggets, in a game where they lost 124-114 in Denver on Saturday. 

Currently, they are in tenth place and are in the fight to enter the Play-in (with 33 wins and 29 losses).

The match will be played at the Crypto.com Arena

The Crypto.com Arena is an arena located in the city of Los Angeles, California, United States. This pavilion is one of the most modern and luxurious in the world, being famous for being the home of the Los Angeles Clippers and Lakers, teams with great renown in the NBA. It was inaugurated in October 1999. 

This site was privately financed, with a final cost of 375 million dollars. The building has a capacity of 20,000 spectators for concerts and approximately 19,000 for basketball. 

Since its inauguration, it has developed a highly recognizable reputation, being one of the most visited and crowded places, receiving prestigious events such as concerts, sports, awards, shows and other attractions.

Welcome to VAVEL.com’s coverage of the season regular of the NBA 2024 match: Oklahoma City Thunder vs Los Angeles Lakers Live Updates!

My name is Marco García and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, score updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL. 

