The third year player out of West Virginia University, Miles McBride has earned a spot in the Knicks rotation this season. The 23 year-old Guard landed in New York City after being drafted in the second round by the Thunder in 2021 and then traded to the Knicks.

Three years into his professional career and McBride has improved across all stat lines each season he's been in the NBA. This year, 'Deuce' is averaging a career-best 14 minutes per game and recording 6.4 points.

Versatility

McBride has been expected to pick up his scoring after Immanuel Quickley's departure. This is notable considering that in previous seasons he's spent time with the G League's Westchester Knicks and now he's in the rotation for Tom Thibodeau.

Earlier this year, McBride started in place of an injured Jalen Brunson, recording a career–high 20 points as the Knicks beat the Orlando Magic, 98–94.

“I feel fine honestly. That’s what I put in the offseason work for. I prepare my body for this,” McBride said after the best performance of his career. “You never know what’s going to happen. I think I can just do what I can do, work as hard as I can. If my name is called, my name is called. Anything else really just doesn’t affect me.”

His effort on the defensive end is also why he has earned his minutes on the court. McBride is considered by many as the Knicks’ top perimeter defender and has showed flashes against arguably the best scorers in the NBA.

His abilities led him to sign a three.year deal, $13 million with the Knicks following OG Anunoby's arrival from Toronto.

McBride is also one of just three homegrown draft picks still on the roster, therefore he has become a favorite for Knicks fans and exciting for the organization as a whole.