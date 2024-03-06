ADVERTISEMENT
If you want to watch directly on streaming: NBA League Pass
History
In total, the two teams have met 107 times, with the Houston Rockets winning 49 games and the San Antonio Spurs winning 58 times overall.
Houston Rockets key player
Brooks played college basketball at the University of Oregon, where he excelled as a versatile small forward and scorer. After three seasons with the Ducks, he decided to enter the 2017 NBA Draft. He was selected in the second round of the 2017 NBA Draft by the Houston Rockets, and since then, Brooks has been a key player for the Grizzlies, earning a spot in the rotation and contributing on both the offensive and defensive end. Dillon Brooks is known for his intensity on the court, his ability to score from the perimeter and his defensive prowess.
San Antonio Spurs key player
The San Antonio Spurs are highlighted by the presence of Victor Wembanyama. The 20-year-old center is coming from being the team's best scorer in the previous game against the Minnesota Timberwolves with 31 points, six assists and 12 rebounds in 31 minutes played. For the season, he averages 20.6 points per game in 49 games played, where he averages 28.4 minutes played per game.
Houston Rockets
With a total of 26 wins and 34, the Houston Rockets are the tenth second in the Western Conference for the 2023-2024 NBA season. Houston will have to beat San Antonio in the Texas game if they want to maintain a positive trend, as the Rockets are coming off a 118-109 away win.
San Antonio Spurs
San Antonio Spurs defeated the Indiana Pacers in their last game by 117-105, the visitors will look for a victory to continue climbing positions and getting closer to the top of the table. The Texas team needs a victory as they are on a two-game winning streak, so they will go all out on offense looking to add baskets and start a positive streak that will take them out of last place in the Western Conference.
The game will be played at the Toyota Center
The Toyota Center is a multi-purpose arena located in downtown Houston, Texas, United States. It is primarily known as the home of the Houston Rockets, the NBA team. The Toyota Center can hold over 18,000 spectators during sporting events and up to 19,000 for concerts. It opened on October 6, 2003 and has since become a focal point for sporting and entertainment events in the region. In addition to the NBA's Houston Rockets, the Toyota Center has been used as the temporary home for NHL (ice hockey) teams and has hosted NCAA games, wrestling events and more. In addition to sporting events, the Toyota Center has hosted a variety of concerts and live shows. Many world-renowned artists have performed here.
