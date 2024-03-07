ADVERTISEMENT
Tune in here Golden State Warriors vs Milwaukee Bucks Live Score
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Golden State Warriors vs Milwaukee Bucks live, as well as the latest information from Chase Center Stadium. Don't miss a detail of the match Golden State Warriors vs Milwaukee Bucks live updates and commentaries of VAVEL.
How to watch Golden State Warriors vs Milwaukee Bucks match live on TV and online?
The match Golden State Warriors vs Milwaukee Bucks will not be broadcast live on TV.
If you want to directly stream it: NBA LEAGUE PASS.
If you want to watch it online, VAVEL USA is your best option.
What time is Golden State Warriors vs Milwaukee Bucks?
This is the start time for the Golden State Warriors vs Milwaukee Bucks game on March 6, 2024 in various countries: Argentina: 00:00 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS (March 7) Bolivia: 23:00 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS Brazil: 00:00 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS (March 7th) Chile: 23:00 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS Colombia: 22:00 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS Ecuador: 22:00 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS Spain: 5:00 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS (March 7th) Mexico: 21:00 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS Paraguay: 23:00 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS Peru: 22:00 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS Uruguay: 00:00 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS (March 7)
Key player in Milwaukee Bucks
One of the most outstanding players in Milwaukee Bucks is Damian Lillard, the 33-year-old American-born player comes from being the highest scorer in the last game of his team, this after scoring 41 points.
Key player in Golden State Warriors
One of the players to watch out for in Golden State Warriors is Stephen Curry, the 35-year-old American-born player comes from being the top scorer for his team in the last game, in which he managed to score 17 points.
Last game between both teams
The last time these two teams faced each other was last January 13, 2023 in the framework of the NBA 2023-2024 regular season, where Milwaukee Bucks managed to win by a score of 129 points against Golden State Warriors' 118.
The player who scored the most points for Milwaukee Bucks in that game was Giannis Antetokounmpo with 33, while the player who scored the most points for Golden State Warriors in that game was Jonathan Kuminga with 28.
History Golden State Warriors vs Milwaukee Bucks
The recent history between the two teams is in favor of Golden State Warriors, as out of the last five games they have won three, while Milwaukee Bucks have won two, in total meetings and in terms of points, the balance is unbalanced in favor of Golden State Warriors who have scored 565 points against 534 Milwaukee Bucks.
Actuality - Milwaukee Bucks
Milwaukee Bucks has been performing well in the 2023-2024 NBA season, winning 41 and losing 21 of its 62 games.
Philadelphia 76ers 98 - 119 Milwaukee Bucks
- Last five games
Milwaukee Bucks 123 - 85 Charlotte Hornets
Charlotte Hornets 99 - 111 Milwaukee Bucks
Chicago Bulls 97 - 113 Milwaukee Bucks
Milwaukee Bucks 113 - 106 Los Angeles Clippers
Actuality - Golden State Warriors
Golden State Warriors has been performing well in the actuality of the NBA season. After playing 60 games, they have won 32 and lost 28.
Golden State Warriors 103 - 119 Denver Nuggets
- Last five games
Washington Wizards 112 - 123 Golden State Warriors
New York Knicks 99 - 110 Golden State Warriors
Toronto Raptors 105 - 120 Golden State Warriors
Boston Celtics 140 - 88 Golden State Warriors
The match will be played at the Chase Center Stadium
The match between Golden State Warriors and Milwaukee Bucks will take place at the Chase Center Stadium in the city of San Francisco (United States), said Stadium is where the Golden State Warriors Team plays its home games, it was built in 2017 and has a capacity for approximately 18,100 spectators.
Start of transmission
Hello everyone! Welcome to the Golden State Warriors vs Milwaukee Bucks live stream, valid for NBA 2023-2024 regular season game.
My name is Ismael Silva and I will be your host for this game. We will offer you pre-match analysis, score updates and live news, here on VAVEL.
