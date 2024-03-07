ADVERTISEMENT
Update
Stay tuned to follow the Los Angeles Lakers vs Sacramento Kings live in the NBA 2024 regular season.
In a few minutes we will share with you the starting lineups for the Los Angeles Lakers vs Sacramento Kings live in the NBA 2024 regular season, as well as the latest information from the Crypto Arena. Don't miss any detail of the game with VAVEL's live minute-by-minute coverage.
Crypto Arena
It is the arena where the Lakers play their home games, located in Los Angeles, is one of the most important arenas in the NBA, has a capacity for 20 thousand spectators and was inaugurated on October 17, 1999, will host tomorrow's game between Los Angeles Lakers and Sacramento Kings in one more day of the regular season in the NBA, it is certainly one of the best arenas, for one of the most anticipated matches tomorrow.
Other matchups tomorrow in the NBA Regular Season.
Tomorrow, in addition to the Lakers vs Kings game, the Wizards vs Magic, Rockets vs Clippers, Hawks vs Cavaliers, 76ers vs Grizzles, Jazz vs Chicago Bulls, Warriors vs Bucks, Blazers vs Thunder, Pistons vs Nets and Pacers vs Timberwolves are tomorrow's NBA games.
Where and how to watch Los Angeles Lakers vs Sacramento Kings online and live in the NBA Regular Season 2024.
The Los Angeles Lakers vs Sacramento Kings game will be televised on ESPN.
The Los Angeles Lakers vs Sacramento Kings game will be streamed on the Star+ app.
The Los Angeles Lakers vs Sacramento Kings game will be streamed on the Star+ app.
If you want to watch Los Angeles Lakers vs Sacramento Kings live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.
What time is the Los Angeles Lakers vs Sacramento Kings game corresponding to NBA 2024?
This is the start time of the Los Angeles Lakers vs Sacramento Kings game on March 6, 2024 in several countries:
Argentina: 00:00 hours
Bolivia: 00:00 hours
Brazil: 00:00 hours
Chile: 00:00 hours
Colombia: 00:00 hours
Ecuador: 00:00 hours
United States: 22:00 hours PT and 23:00 hours ET
Mexico: 21:00 hours
Paraguay: 00:00 hours
Peru: 00:00 hours
Uruguay: 00:00 hours
Venezuela: 00:00 hours
Japan: 06:00 hours
South Korea: 08:00 hours
India: 03:00 hours
Nigeria: 03:00 hours
South Africa: 03:00 hours
Australia: 10:00 a.m.
United Kingdom ET: 04:00 hours
Spain: 04:00 hours
France: 04:00 hours
Italy: 04:00 hours
Netherlands: 04:00 hours
Belgium: 04:00 hours
Absences
Neither team has any injured or suspended players so they will be able to count on their best players for this regular season matchup in NBA 2024.
Background
The record is surprising and leans towards Sacramento Kings since they have met 14 times, leaving a record of 10 games won for Kings, while Lakers have won only 4 times, despite this the big favorite to win will be Los Angeles for playing at home and with their fans.
How are the Sacramento Kings doing?
The Sacramento Kings are coming off a 113-109 loss to the Chicago Bulls, they are still in contention to qualify for the NBA playoffs, they are in 7th place in the Western Conference with a record of 34 wins and 26 losses, now they will face one of the toughest teams of the season as the Lakers and they will do it as visitors, this is how Sacramento arrives to tomorrow's game, a game that promises to have intensity, points and emotions.
How are the Los Angeles Lakers doing?
Lakers comes from yesterday's 116-104 defeat to Thunder, to continue with the fight to qualify for the NBA playoffs, in the NBA Western Conference is in 9th position with a record of 34 games won and 29 games with a loss, so tomorrow will be essential for Lakers to come out with the victory taking advantage of playing at home and with their people, thus Los Angeles arrive to another regular season game in the NBA 2024.
Good afternoon VAVEL friends!
Welcome to the live broadcast of the Los Angeles Lakers vs Sacramento Kings game, corresponding to the NBA Regular Season 2024. The game will take place at Crypto Arena at 9:00 pm.