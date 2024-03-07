ADVERTISEMENT
Stay tuned to follow Atlanta Hawks vs Cleveland Cavaliers live
What time is it and where to watch?
This is the start time for the Atlanta Hawks vs Cleveland Cavaliers game on March 6 in several countries:
Mexico: 18:30 (NBA TV and Megacable)
Costa Rica 18:30 (NBA TV)
United States: 18:30 PT - 19:30 ET (NBA TV)
Canada: 19:30 (NBA TV)
Peru: 19:30 (NBA TV)
Cuba: 19:30 (NBA TV)
Colombia: 19:30 (NBA TV)
Ecuador: 19:30 (NBA TV)
Puerto Rico: 20:30 (NBA TV)
Venezuela: 20:30 (NBA TV)
Chile: 20:30 (NBA TV)
Argentina: 20:30 (NBA TV)
Brazil: 20:30 (NBA TV)
Spain: 1:30 (NBA TV and M+ Deportes)
Cleveland Cavaliers player to watch
Darius Garland, a 24-year-old rookie point guard. The American has been very important for the Cleveland Cavaliers in the regular season, he is considered the best player on the team thanks to the points, rebounds and assists he averages per game.
NBA 05 / 03 / 2024 | vs Celtics
Points: 16 Rebounds: 1 Assists: 11
NBA 03 / 03 / 2024 | vs Knicks
Points: 19 Rebounds: 4 Assists: 5
NBA 01 / 03 / 2024 | vs Pistons
Points: 29 Rebounds: 5 Assists: 4 Photo: Cleveland Cavaliers
Jugador a seguir de Atlanta Hawks
Dejounte Murray, a 27-year-old experienced point guard. The American has been a key player for the Atlanta Hawks in the regular season, he is considered one of the best players on the team thanks to the points, rebounds and assists he gets per game.
NBA 05 / 03 / 2024 | vs Knicks
Points: 21 Rebounds: 9 Assists: 6
NBA 02 / 03 / 2024 | vs Nets
Points: 20 Rebounds: 6 Assists: 11
NBA 29 / 02 / 2024 | vs Nets
Points: 28 Rebounds: 6 Assists: 11Photo: Atlanta Hawks
Latest Cleveland Cavaliers lineup
Isaac Okoro - Evan Mobley - Jarrett Allen - Darius Garland - Sam Merrill
Coach: J. B. Bickerstaff
Latest Atlanta Hawks lineup
Jalen Johnson - Saddiq Bey - Clint Capela - Dejounte Murray - Bogdan Bogdanovic
Coach: Quin Snyder
Antecedents
In the last five meetings the Cleveland Cavaliers have had a slight dominance over the Detroit Pistons.
NBA 20 / 01 / 2024 | Hawks 95 - 116 Cavaliers
NBA 16 / 12 / 2023 | Cavaliers 127 - 119 Hawks
NBA 28 / 11 / 2023 | Cavaliers 128 - 105 Hawks
NBA 10 / 10 / 2023 | Hawks 108 - 107 Cavaliers
NBA 28 / 03 / 2023 | Hawks 120 - 118 Cavaliers
How does Cleveland Cavaliers arrive?
The Cavs in their last five games have had a regular performance, their best result was against the Pistons, having a streak of three wins and two losses.
NBA 05 / 03 / 2024 | Cavaliers 105 - 104 Celtics
NBA 03 / 03 / 2024 | Cavaliers 98 - 107 Knicks
NBA 01 / 03 / 2024 | Pistons 100 - 110 Cavaliers
NBA 28 / 02 / 2024 | Bulls 132 - 123 Cavaliers
NBA 27 / 02 / 2024 | Cavaliers 121 - 119 Mavericks
How does Atlanta Hawks arrive?
The Hawks in their last five games have had a consistent performance, their best result was against Jazz, having a streak of three wins and two losses
NBA 05 / 03 / 2024 | Knicks 100 - 116 Hawks
NBA 02 / 03 / 2024 | Nets 114 - 102 Hawks
NBA 29 / 03 / 2024 | Nets 124 - 97 Hawks
NBA 22 / 02 / 2024 | Hawks 124 - 97 Jazz
NBA 14 / 02 / 2024 | Hawks 109 - 92 Magic
Stadium
The State Farm Arena will be the venue for this regular season game, located in the city of Atlanta, Georgia, United States. It was officially inaugurated on September 18, 1999 and is home to the Atlanta Thrashers of the NHL, the Atlanta Hawks of the NBA and the Georgia Force of the Arena Football League. The arena seats 20,300 spectators for basketball games and 18,750 for ice hockey, and includes 96 luxury suites and 2,100 club seats. For concerts and other entertainment events, the capacity is 21,000 spectators.Photo: Atlanta Hawks
The NBA continues
One of the best basketball leagues in the world brings us a duel between two teams that live very different realities, because while Cleveland Cavaliers is in third place and is fighting for the championship of the Eastern Conference, the Atlanta Hawks are at the bottom of it to tenth place. This matchup looks very close, but there could be some big surprises.
Welcome
Hello everyone! Thank you for joining us for the telecast of the game between Atlanta Hawks vs Cleveland Cavaliers corresponding to the NBA Season 2023-24.
My name is Uriel Garcia and I will be your host for this game. We will provide you with pregame analysis, score updates and live news here on VAVEL.
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Atlanta Hawks vs Cleveland Cavaliers live, as well as the latest information from State Farm Arena. Stay tuned to VAVEL's minute-by-minute live online coverage of the game.