Golden State Warriors vs Chicago Bulls Live Score
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Golden State Warriors vs Chicago Bulls live, as well as the latest information from Chase Center Stadium.
How to watch Golden State Warriors vs Chicago Bulls match live on TV and online?
The match Golden State Warriors vs Chicago Bulls will not be broadcast live on TV.
If you want to directly stream it: NBA LEAGUE PASS.
If you want to watch it online, VAVEL USA is your best option.
What time is Golden State Warriors vs Chicago Bulls?
This is the kickoff time for the Golden State Warriors vs Chicago Bulls game on March 7, 2024 in various countries:
Argentina: 00:00 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS (March 8)
Bolivia: 23:00 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Brazil: 00:00 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS (March 8)
Chile: 23:00 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Colombia: 22:00 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Ecuador: 22:00 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Spain: 5:00 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS (March 8)
Mexico: 21:00 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Paraguay: 23:00 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Peru: 22:00 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Uruguay: 00:00 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS (March 8th)
Key player in Chicago Bulls
One of the most outstanding players in Chicago Bulls is Coby White, the 24-year-old American-born player comes from being the highest scorer in the last game of his team, this after scoring 37 points.
Key player in Golden State Warriors
One of the players to watch out for in Golden State Warriors is Stephen Curry, the 35-year-old American-born player comes from being the top scorer for his team in the last game, in which he managed to score 17 points.
Last game between both teams
The last time these two teams faced each other was last January 12, 2023 in the framework of the NBA 2023-2024 regular season, where Golden State Warriors managed to win by a score of 140 points against 131 of Chicago Bulls.
History Golden State Warriors vs Chicago Bulls
The recent history between the two teams is in favor of Golden State Warriors, as of the last five games they have won four, while Chicago Bulls have won one, in total meetings and in terms of points, the balance is unbalanced in favor of Golden State Warriors who have scored 578 points against 543 of Chicago Bulls.
Actuality - Chicago Bulls
Chicago Bulls have had a bad performance in the 2023-2024 NBA season, as after playing 61 games, they managed to win 29 and lose 32.
- Last five games
Chicago Bulls 95 - 105 Detroit Pistons
Chicago Bulls 132 - 123 Cleveland Cavaliers
Chicago Bulls 97 - 113 Milwaukee Bucks
Sacramento Kings 109 - 113 Chicago Bulls
Actuality - Golden State Warriors
Golden State Warriors have been performing well in the current NBA season, winning 32 and losing 28 of their 60 games.
- Last five games
Washington Wizards 112 - 123 Golden State Warriors
New York Knicks 99 - 110 Golden State Warriors
Toronto Raptors 105 - 120 Golden State Warriors
Boston Celtics 140 - 88 Golden State Warriors
The match will be played at the Chase Center Stadium
The match between Golden State Warriors and Chicago Bulls will take place at the Chase Center Stadium in the city of San Francisco (United States), said Stadium is where the Golden State Warriors Team plays its home games, it was built in 2017 and has a capacity for approximately 18,100 spectators.
Start of transmission
Hello everyone! Welcome to the Golden State Warriors vs Chicago Bulls live stream, valid for NBA 2023-2024 regular season game.
My name is Ismael Silva and I will be your host for this game. We will offer you pregame analysis, score updates and live news, here on VAVEL.
