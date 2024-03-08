The Western Conference is tightly contested this season with multiple teams attempting to reach the number one seed. Only four wins separate the top four teams as we push closer to the playoffs. So, who are the competitors in this entertaining conference battle?

Minnesota Timberwolves

The Minnesota Timberwolves have proven to be an incredible team after last year's disappointment as they are currently at the top of the table with 44 wins and only 19 losses.

Chris Finch’s team have the highest defensive rating in the entire league which has aided their incredible 6.5 net rating. It is the third highest behind the Boston Celtics and fellow conference contenders OKC Thunder.

This solid defence is due to multiple reasons including potential Defensive Player of the Year favourite Rudy Gobert. The French player has proved critics wrong since joining from the Utah Jazz in 2022 after an underwhelming first season at Minnesota.

So far this season, Gobert has averaged 13.9 points, 1.2 assists and 12.8 rebounds which is crucial to the Timberwolves’ success as the opposition do not usually get a second attempt at the basket after missing a shot or layup.

The Centre also makes an incredible 2.1 blocks per game which is the seventh best best in the NBA. Due to his seven-foot-one height and unbelievable seven-foot-nine wingspan, Gobert dominates in the paint and often pushes attackers away from the basket due to the likeliness of a block or highly contested attempt.

Other key players like Anthony Edwards and Karl-Anthony Towns have also drastically improved their defensive efforts from previous years which has contributed to the dominance that Minnesota have over teams.

Edwards currently leads the team in points averaging 26.4 on a field goal percentage of 46.7 and a three-point percentage of 37.9. The 22-year-old is an explosive finisher who can charge into the paint and swiftly jump into the air for dunks against larger defenders.

Ant also averages 5.2 rebounds and five assists which demonstrates his lack of selfishness and desire to win back the ball. This is also shown by his 1.3 steals per game and 0.5 blocks despite only standing at six foot four.

Towns scores 22.1 points, makes three assists and 8.4 rebounds per game. He offers Edwards another passing option up the court as a confident scorer and helps Gobert regain possession from attempts at the basket.

Oklahoma City Thunder

The Thunder are currently second in the Western Conference boasting a youthful and entertaining roster who are pushing for the top spot. They are only one win away from the leaders with 43 wins and 19 losses.

Mark Daigneault’s team lead the NBA in multiple categories due to their versatile and talented group of players. OKC make the most blocks per game with 6.7 and they have the highest three-point percentage at 39.5.

The Thunder have the third-highest offensive rating due to their 121 points per game which is only beaten by the Indiana Pacers. They are also solid against the opposition attack with the fifth-best defensive rating in the league.

Most Valuable Player contender Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has averaged 31.1 points, 5.6 rebounds and 6.5 assists to help the team. He is a great shot creator and has a solid shooting range scoring from the paint, midrange and beyond the arc.

SGA uses his footwork and fakes to create space for himself and teammates which allows him to make uncontested shots or the correct pass. Despite his immense scoring ability, the 25-year-old is also unselfish and gives the ball to teammates who have a better chance of making a bucket.

Chet Holmgren has averaged 17.2 points, 7.9 rebounds and 2.7 assists. He also makes 2.5 blocks per game due to his height and seven-foot-six wingspan. The 21-year-old combines well with Shai on pick and rolls which is difficult to stop due to their shooting ability and versatility.

Denver Nuggets

Last year's NBA winners are hoping for back-to-back titles this season and are currently third in the standings with 43 wins and 20 losses. The Nuggets have won seven of their last ten games and are applying pressure to the teams above.

Michael Malone’s team have the fourth-highest field goal percentage and have shown consistency across all statistics in the league. This combined with back-to-back Most Valuable Player Nikola Jokic, leaves the Nuggets as one of the favourites to win again.

Jokic averages 26 points, 12.3 rebounds and 9.2 assists per game. This demonstrates his impact on the team leading in all three statistics.

The Joker has a high basketball IQ which allows him to see passes that most do not and catch the opposition off guard for uncontested attempts at the basket. His size and physicality also allow him to dominate in the post and paint on both ends of the court.

Without talent in other areas of the court, the Nuggets would have little success. Jamal Murray averages 20.7 points, four rebounds and 6.5 assists per game in 31.7 minutes.

Other players like Michael Porter Jr and Aaron Gordon are crucial to the Nuggets’ success contributing both offensively and defensively to stabilise the team and allow Jokic to flourish.

Los Angeles Clippers

The Clippers are currently fourth in the Western Conference and have surprised many fans after their slow start to the season. They currently have a record of 40 wins and 21 losses which is only four victories away from the Timberwolves.

Los Angeles have the fifth-best field goal percentage and second-highest three-point percentage in the NBA. They also have an offensive rating of 118.9 which is the fourth best in the league.

Kawhi Leonard has averaged 24.1 points, 6.2 rebounds and 3.8 assists. He has also proved to be good defensively with 1.8 steals per game.

The 32-year-old has good body control to move into dangerous areas under pressure from the opposition's defence. He also can jump high whilst shooting against taller defenders to avoid a block.

Leonard is also surprisingly strong despite his size and he is efficient from pull-up threes. Due to his incredible distance shooting and ability to dribble into the paint, Kawhi is unpredictable and difficult to stop whilst attacking.

James Harden has averaged 17.7 points, 5.1 rebounds and 8.3 assists. He has also helped out more defensively this season with 1.1 steals per game.

His playmaking ability has helped the team generate more opportunities to score and allowed other crucial players like Paul George to flourish.

Russell Westbrook has found a new role with the Clippers coming off the bench. He helps less experienced teammates around him with his high energy and speed to maintain momentum when the starting players are resting.

Who will win?

It is still difficult to say who will finish at the top of the table but the Timberwolves have been in first place for a long stretch of the season.

The Nuggets are also expected to make it to the finals after last year's success and the lack of experience that OKC have could see them struggle in the later stages of the season.

As for the Clippers, they have already surprised many this season and could challenge for the top spot if their main players can stay healthy.