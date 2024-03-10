ADVERTISEMENT
Tune in here Brooklyn Nets vs Cleveland Cavaliers in NBA
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Brooklyn Nets vs Cleveland Cavaliers match in the NBA.
What time is Brooklyn Nets vs Cleveland Cavaliers match for NBA?
This is the start time of the game Brooklyn Nets vs Cleveland Cavaliers of March 10th, in several countries:
Mexico: 17:00 hours CDMX
Argentina: 19:00 hours
Chile: 19:00 hours
Colombia: 18:00 hours
Peru: 18:00 hours
USA: 18:00 hours ET
Ecuador: 6:00 p.m. ET
Uruguay: 19:00 hours
Paraguay: 18:00 hours
Spain: 01:00 hours
Where and how to watch Brooklyn Nets vs Cleveland Cavaliers live
The match will be broadcast on NBA Season Pass.
If you want to watch Brooklyn Nets vs Cleveland Cavaliers live, it will be streamed NBA Season Pass.
If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL is your best option.
They stop streak
The Cleveland Cavaliers were down by 22 points with just nine minutes left and with an absolutely furious, rampaging comeback, downed the Boston Celtics (105-104) on Tuesday, the ring favorites who had won 11 straight games with brutal superiority.
Without Donovan Mitchell and Max Strus, the Cavaliers, who also lost Evan Mobley to a sprain in the second half. The hero was Dean Wade, with 20 points in the last quarter including the dunk after an offensive rebound that gave his team this epic win.
The architect of the resurrection was Dean Wade, fabulous with 9 straight points including two three-pointers. Georges Niang tied the score with another three-pointer and Wade gave the Cavaliers their first lead since the opening quarter (102-99 with 2.34 to go).
How is Brooklyn Nets coming?
The locals in their last 5 games have had a not very good performance, as they have had several wins in the last games, their best result was 116-93 against Sacramento, having a streak of 3 wins and 2 losses, a very favorable streak for the team, but they need to not make mistakes, to have confidence in this tournament and stay alive.
Thu. Feb. 29 vs. Atlanta, 124-97
Sat., Mar. 2 vs. Atlanta, 114-102
Mon. 4 Mar. vs. Memphis, 106-102
Tue. 5 Mar. vs. Philadelphia, 112-107
Thu. 7 Mar. vs. Detroit, 118-112
How is Cleveland Cavaliers coming?
The visitors in their last 5 games have had a not very good performance, as they have had several losses in the last games, their best result was 110-100 against Detroit, having a streak of 2 wins and 3 losses, a very unfavorable streak for the team, but they need to not make mistakes, to have confidence in this tournament and stay alive.
Wed, Feb. 28 vs Chicago, 132-123 2TE
Fri, Mar. 1 vs Detroit, 110-100
Sun. 3 Mar. vs. New York, 107-98
Tue. 5, Mar. vs. Boston, 105-104
Wed. 6 Mar. vs. Atlanta, 112-101
Brooklyn Nets player to watch
The 22 year old shooting guard, Cam Thomas from Louisiana State University, has had a good performance, being crucial for the team, looking to help and victory, hoping to pass answer for the good moment he is currently; going through, looking to help his club, being the points leader of his team with 20.9, with 2.9 rebounds and 2.7 assists.
Cleveland Cavaliers player to watch
Guard, 27 year old Donovan Mitchell from the University of Louisville, has been performing well, being crucial for the team, looking to help and victory, hoping to pass respond for the good moment he is currently; passing, looking to help his club, being his team's points leader with 28.0, with 5.4 rebounds and 6.2 assists.
Cleveland Cavaliers Injuries:
These would be the players that Cleveland Cavaliers will not have available for this matchup:
Name Pos Return Date Status.
Max Strus E 10 Mar. Out
Evan Mobley AP 22 Mar. Out
Donovan Mitchell E 10 Mar. Out
Ty Jerome E 22 Mar. Out
Brooklyn Nets Injuries:
These would be the players Brooklyn Nets will not have available for this matchup:
Name Pos Date of Possible Return Status.
Day'Ron Sharpe C 9 Mar. Day'Ron Sharpe C 9 Mar.
Cameron Johnson SF 9 Mar. Day'Ron Sharpe C 9 Mar.
Cam Thomas E 9 Mar. Out
Ben Simmons BA 1 Oct. out
Dariq Whitehead A 1 Oct. Out
Welcome
Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the Brooklyn Nets vs Cleveland Cavaliers NBA game. The game will take place at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, at 6:00 pm.