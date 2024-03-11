ADVERTISEMENT
Follow here Minnesota Timberwolves vs Los Angeles Lakers Live Score
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Minnesota Timberwolves vs Los Angeles Lakers match for the NBA regular season.
What time is the Minnesota Timberwolves vs Los Angeles Lakers match for NBA 2024?
This is the start time of the game Minnesota Timberwolves vs Los Angeles Lakers of March 10th in several countries:
Argentina: 8:30 PM on ESPN and NBA league pass.
Bolivia: 7:30 PM on NBA league pass.
Brazil: 8:30 PM on ESPN and NBA league pass.
Chile: 8:30 PM on NBA league pass.
Colombia: 6:30 PM on NBA league pass.
Ecuador: 6:30 PM on NBA league pass.
United States (ET): 8:30 PM on ESPN.
Spain: 1:30 AM on NBA league pass.
Mexico: 7:30 PM on ESPN and NBA league pass.
Paraguay: 7:30 PM on NBA league pass.
Peru: 6:30 PM on NBA league pass.
Uruguay: 8:30 PM on NBA league pass.
Latest Minnesota Timberwolves lineup
The last Minnesota Timberwolves quintet:
Jaden McDaniels, Mike Conley, Rudy Gobert, Karl-Anthony Towns and Anthony Edwards.
Latest Los Angeles Lakers lineup
The last quintet of the Los Angeles Lakers:
Taurean Prince, D'Angelo Russell, Austin Reaves, LeBron James and Anthony Davis.
Minnesota Timberwolves in the tournament
The Minnesota team is doing well in the regular season, with 44 games won and 20 lost, they are in second place in the Western Conference. Last tournament they lost in the first round of the playoffs against the Denver Nuggets, they made several changes to the team and they hope that this season they can compete to enter the Play-in tournament or even qualify directly for the playoffs. Their last game was on March 8 against the Cleveland Cavaliers, where the Minnesota Timberwolves lost 113 to 104 at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse and thus the Minnesota Timberwolves suffered another loss in the tournament. They arrive as the least favorites to win the matchup, but they could surprise and win the game because they are a good team from the Western Conference and because of the experience their players have.
Los Angeles Lakers Players to Watch
You have to pay attention to these three players, they are important pieces of the team and they will have to guide their team to victory. First, power forward LeBron James (#6), is considered the best player on the team and this season would be his 19th year in the league. In the 2023-2024 regular season he averages 24.9 points, 8.8 rebounds and 6.9 assists per game, they will be very important for the offense and have a lot of weight on the team. Another important player is center Anthony Davis (#3) who this season has managed to average 23.0 points, 10.2 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game. The team needs him to get rebounds and control the defense. Finally, point guard D'Angelo Russell (#1) is the third most important player on the team. Last season he had an excellent tournament and it is his seventh tournament in the NBA. This season he has averaged 17.8 points, 3.1 rebounds and 6.2 assists.
Los Angeles Lakers in the tournament
The Los Angeles team is progressing well in the tournament, this year they are once again a strong team competing in the Western Conference. They had a good start to the 2023-2024 regular season, with 35 games won and 30 lost, they are in ninth place in the Western Conference. Last tournament they lost in the first round of the playoffs, they made several changes to the team and they hope that this season they can be first place in the west. Their last game was on March 8 against the Milwaukee Bucks, where the Los Angeles Lakers won 123 to 122 at the Crypto.com Arena and thus achieved another victory in the tournament. They come as favorites to win this game and win because of the incredible team they have and the good time they are going through. They have an advantage in Sunday's game by playing at home and that their fans can support them.
The stadium
The Crypto.com Arena will be the venue for this regular season match, located in the city of Los Angeles, California. Since October 17, 1999, it has been the home of the Los Angeles Lakers and LA Clippers, it has a capacity of 19,060 spectators and cost 375 million dollars to build.
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the NBA 2024: Minnesota Timberwolves vs Los Angeles Lakers!
My name is Pablo Bernal and I will be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.