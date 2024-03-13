ADVERTISEMENT
Summary:
C4-00:00
The match ends, Cleveland against all odds beat the Pelicans in a game that started very close, but in which the New Orleans team slowly sank.
Final Score: 95-116
C4-1:00
Craig Porter misses the pass, Naji Marshall steals the ball.
Score: 93-114
C4-2:33
Naji Marshall scores a free throw after a personal foul, this brings the Pelicans closer, although the outlook looks complicated.
Score: 87-110
C4-3:37
Cleveland wants to maintain the advantage and moves the pieces a little.
Sam Merrill enters the game for Caris LeVert
Score: 84-108
C4-5:05
New Orleans' defense looks increasingly solid and CJ McCollum commits a defensive rebound to prevent Cleveland from increasing its lead.
Score: 80-103
C4-6:14
CJ McCollum scores a double and brings the Pelicans closer to try to reverse the result.
Score: 78-101
C4-7:03
Trey Murphy III commits a defensive rebound to save the Pelicans from continuing to concede points.
Score: 74-101
C4-8:17
Jarrett Allen receives a personal foul, misses a free throw and scores the next one.
Score: 74-101
C4-9:45
Pelicans player Zion Williamson is fouled, the player makes one of the free throws, but misses the other, Pelicans are down by 20 points.
Score: 74-94
C4-10:59
Zion Williamson scores a free throw, with this score, the young promise brings the Pelicans closer on the scoreboard, although there are still many points ahead.
Score: 71-92
C4-11:25
Naji Marshall misses a three-point shot, this failure marks the lack of concentration of the New Orleans players.
Score: 68-90
C4-12:00
The last part of the match begins, the Pelicans will have to row against the current to get closer on the scoreboard, while the Cavaliers will have to stay focused and play as they have done so far.
C3-00:00
The third period ends, Cleveland continues to lead on the scoreboard.
C3-2:32
Pelicans move their pieces to try to recover the game.
- Jose Alvarado enters the game for Brandon Ingram
C3-3:31
Darius Garland made a defensive rebound, saving his team.
Score: 64-73
C3-4:45
CJ McCollum scores a basket after a great play from behind, Larry Nance Jr. scores the assist
Score: 64-69
C3-6:40
Isaac Okoro misses a shot that would have given him three points on the scoreboard.
Score: 58-67
C3-7:31
Brandon Ingram commits a loss of ball possession to the opponent, they will look to take advantage of the opportunity and capitalize.
Score: 55-67
C2-8:17
Herbert Jones makes both free throws.
Score: 52-65
C3-9:17
Darius Garland commits a personal foul on the shot, giving the opponent the opportunity to add points to the scoreboard.
Score: 49-62
C3-10:22
Donovan Mitchell sends a bad pass and Herbert Jones steals the ball.
Score: 47-59
C3-11:13
Jarrett Allen causes a defensive rebound, saving his basket and leading to a fast break.
Score: 45-56
C3-12:00
The third period of the match begins, where the Pelicans seek to win.
C2-00:00
The second period ends, where the Cleveland Cavaliers beat the Pelicans in an exciting NBA match.
Score: 45-53
C1-2:40
Herbert Jones does not miss the opportunity to score his free throws, caused by a personal foul from the opponent.
Score: 41-50
C2-3:11
Jarrett Allen commits a turnover where Zion Williamson steals the ball to take it to the opponent's court.
Score: 38-50
C2-4:22
Jonas Valanciunas commits a defensive rebound, this to save his team from receiving points against.
Score: 36-50
C2-6:16
Brandon Ingram misses a double shot after a great play that will be forgotten.
Score: 31-47
C2-7:14
Sam Merrill misses a powerful two-point shot.
Score: 29-44
C2-7:59
Darius Garland covers CJ McCollum after a great play, where the ball was heading towards the basket.
C2-8:47
Pelicans begin to move their pieces.
- Jonas Valanciunas enters the game for Larry Nance Jr.
- CJ McCollum enters the game for Jose Alvarado
C2-8:47
Pelicans call for a complete timeout, this to lower the spirit of the game, since they were beginning to lose the ball constantly.
C2-9:40
Larry Nance Jr. commits a turnover where Darius Garland steals it and takes it to the end zone.
Score: 26-32
C2-10:28
Caris LeVert makes a bad pass to his teammate and Larry Nance Jr. steals the ball.
Score: 24-30
C2-11:23
Jarrett Allen misses a shot that would give them two points.
Score: 22-30
C2-12:00
The second period begins, both teams go out to seek victory.
C1-00:00
The first half ends, this after an exciting 12 minutes of play, where both teams are fighting to win.
Score: 22-30
C1-1:05
Darius Garland scores a three-point shot, this after a great fast break play.
Score: 28-22
C1-2:32
Cavaliers call for a complete timeout, to refresh the game and move their pieces.
C1-2:32
Naji Marshall commits an erratic pass, losing possession of the ball.
Score: 21-20
C1-3:48
Changes in the Cavaliers quintet:
- Georges Niang enters the game for Jarrett Allen
- Darius Garland enters the game for Donovan Mitchell
C1-5:19
Zion Williamson scores a free throw, however, he misses the second one, a complete lack of concentration on the player.
Score: 17-17
C1-6:26
Isaac Okoro causes an offensive rebound after a great play.
Score:15-13
C1-7:03
Georges Niang commits a personal foul on the shot, the Cavaliers player lost concentration on defense.
C1-8:24
Jarrett Allen scores for the Cavaliers after a big play, Darius Garland scores the assist.
Score: 10-9
C1-9:38
Brandon Ingram manages to score a free throw, this after a foul that the player received.
Score: 6-7
C1-9:43
CJ McCollum misses a three-point shot for the Pelicans, this in a very close game.
Score: 6-5
C1-10:17
Herbert Jones blocks Darius Garland, this after attempting a three-point shot.
Score: 6-3
C1-11:04
Donovan Mitchell scores a three-point shot, where Darius Garland scores the assist.
Score: 3-3
C1-11:30
Isaac Okoro makes an offensive rebound, this after a great play, which did not end in a basket.
Score 0-0
The meeting begins
The game begins, fans expect to experience great emotions on this NBA night.
All ready
Everything is now ready to witness this exciting NBA match, the teams are preparing the final details to enter the court.
Pelicans starting five
This is how the local team comes out:
Keys to the match:
For the Cavaliers it will be very important to replace the injured players, this to show solidity in both the team's offense and defense. For their part, Pelicans will seek to take advantage of the great moment they are experiencing and above all, that they have their full roster.
The Pelicans warm up
Pelicans prepare to seek victory at home:
Cavaliers starting five
This is how the visiting team comes out:
Team trends:
The Cavaliers have shown a striking mix of results in their last five games, as they have a total of three wins and two losses. A key factor in these results is the injury losses that the Cleveland team has. On the other hand, the Pelicans have four consecutive victories, so they will arrive at the New Orleans Arena motivated to seek the result.
The Cavaliers warm up
Cavaliers prepare to seek victory:
New Orleans Pelicans are home
This is how the local team arrived:
March 13, 2024
Injury report:
The Cleveland Cavaliers have several of their injured players, with both Dean Wade and Max Strus scheduled to return to the court on March 16. It is a hard blow for the team, which, without a doubt, these losses have cost them results in recent games. On the other hand, Pelicans do not report any injuries to their squad, which makes them even stronger.
We continue
Thank you for following the broadcast of the Pelicans vs Cavaliers, tonight a great duel awaits us with two great teams. Stay tuned because below we will tell you everything you need to know before starting the game.
Follow the Pelicans vs Cavaliers live with VAVEL
In a few moments we will share the latest news in our coverage of the Pelicans vs Cavaliers live, in addition to the most recent information that emerges from the New Orleans Arena. Don't miss any details of the match and online with VAVEL.
Channels for the Pelicans vs Cavaliers live? These are the Broadcast options on TV and online
The match will not be broadcast on television.
The Pelicans vs Cavaliers can be tuned into the NBA League Pass channels.
If you want to follow the result of the match online, VAVEL is your best option.
Prediction and expectations:
This match promises to be a very close one, however, the statistics lean towards the Pelicans, due to their string of victories in the last matches, standing out for their ability to put points on the board. However, the Cavaliers are a team that has proven not to give up until the last second, and this match will be no exception, so they are expected to play one-for-one against their rivals, and, above all, score points. on the board.
Featured in Cavaliers: Donovan Mitchell a great scorer
Mitchell has been one of the great figures with the Cavaliers, since he has an average of 28 points per game, this thanks to his ability to score from anywhere on the floor, being a constant threat for rival defenses. Mitchell will not be available for the game against the Pelicans, due to a knee injury, which will keep him off the court for at least three games. It is a significant loss for the Cleveland team, who are losing one of their most important players. outstanding, so his teammates and coach will have to make adjustments on the court to compensate for the loss and achieve a positive result.
Featured in Pelicans: Zion Williamson the young promise.
Willianson has stood out with the Pelicans for his ability to score, as he averages 22.1 points per game, thanks to his physical and explosive playing style, making him a key point in the New Orleans Pelicans' offense. All fans hope to see a masterful performance from the 23-year-old, who has shown why he is in the NBA, becoming a player to watch, but above all, a dangerous player for any defense.
Last Cavaliers quintet
Okoro, Niang, Allen, Galard, LeVert.
Last Pelicans quintet
Williamson, Ingram, Valanciunas, McCollum, Jones.
Last Cavaliers meetings:
For their part, the Cleveland Cavaliers have had an almost perfect pace in their last five games, with four wins and only one loss. This string of results is thanks to his ability to dominate both sides of the court, managing to capitalize on the opportunities created on offense, and solidly stopping rival attacks.
Latest Pelicans meetings:
In the last five confrontations that the New Orleans Pelicans have had, they have a total of three losses and two victories, however, they reflect a style of play that could compete towards the end of the season, this due to their ability to deploy attacks offensive and control the pace of the game. Although the statistics do not accompany them, they can still surprise and have the capabilities to put up a good game against the Cavaliers.
Team analysis:
The Pelicans, who are led by Willie Green, stand out for their ability to run the court and close the spaces to stop the rival offense. They also have Zion Williamson, a young player who averages 22.1 points per game and 5.6 rebounds. On the other hand, there are the Cavaliers, who have a mix of young talents with experienced veterans, such as Donovan Mitchell, who is a significant loss for the team, since he averages 28 points per game and 6.2 assists, however, for this confrontation, is out due to an injury.
What to expect from this meeting?
The New Orleans Arena will witness a match that promises great emotions, as the Pelicans prepare to host the Cavaliers, for what is expected to be a competitive match. Throughout this match, both teams will seek to impose their style of play, with the intention of taking advantage and capitalizing on all opportunities.
Welcome
Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the blog commentary of the Pelicans vs Cavaliers game, corresponding to the 2023-2024 NBA season. The meeting will take place at the New Orleans Arena, at 6:00 p.m.