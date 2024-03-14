ADVERTISEMENT

Update
12:38 AM 37 minutes ago

Summary

12:29 AM an hour ago

Final

Lakers 107-120 Kings

12:24 AM an hour ago

4Q | 0.57

Triple for Fox.

12:23 AM an hour ago

4Q | 1.39

Triple for Davis.

12:22 AM an hour ago

4Q | 2.25

Sabonis will have two opportunities from the free throw line.

12:21 AM an hour ago

4Q | 3.02

Again, Barnes from three points.

12:20 AM an hour ago

4Q | 3.15

Davis to the free throw line for two opportunities.

12:17 AM an hour ago

4Q | 4.44

Fox adds 2 points.

12:13 AM an hour ago

4Q | 5.59

Triple for Barnes.

12:11 AM an hour ago

4Q | 6.34

Triple for Barnes.

12:10 AM an hour ago

4Q | 7.22

Davis scores two points.

12:09 AM an hour ago

4Q | 8.25

Monk makes a three-pointer.

12:04 AM an hour ago

4Q | 9.45

Two more points for Lebron, forces the Kings to call timeout.

12:03 AM an hour ago

4Q | 10.02

Add up to 2 points Lebron.

11:58 PM an hour ago

4Q | 10.43

LA Timeout

11:57 PM an hour ago

4Q | 11.06

Hook adds two more points.

11:54 PM an hour ago

4Q | 12.00

START TO FOURTH QUARTER

11:51 PM an hour ago

End 3rd Quarter

Lakers 73-88 Kings

11:50 PM an hour ago

3Q | 0.35

Fox adds two more points.

11:47 PM an hour ago

3Q | 1.53

LA Timeout

11:46 PM an hour ago

3Q | 2.34

Davis adds two points.

11:45 PM an hour ago

3Q | 3.25

Lebron's triple

11:43 PM 2 hours ago

3Q | 4.35

Reaves adds a point from the free throw line.

11:38 PM 2 hours ago

3Q | 5.57

Sacramento timeout

11:37 PM 2 hours ago

3Q | 6.19

Davis adds two points from the free throw line.

11:31 PM 2 hours ago

3Q | 7.29

Three-pointer by Ellis, 12-point lead for the Kings.

11:30 PM 2 hours ago

3Q | 8.31

Fox adds two more points.

11:28 PM 2 hours ago

3Q | 9.05

Foul on Davis

11:27 PM 2 hours ago

3Q | 10.54

Barnes score three points.

11:24 PM 2 hours ago

3Q | 11.35

Murray scores two points.

11:23 PM 2 hours ago

3Q | 12.00

START TO SECOND HALF

11:08 PM 2 hours ago

Halftime

Lakers 56-60 Kings

11:07 PM 2 hours ago

2Q | 1.14

Reaves connects for a triple and Murray responds from the promised land.

11:05 PM 2 hours ago

2Q | 2.44

Two points and a foul for Davis.

11:03 PM 2 hours ago

2Q | 3.14

Two points from the free throws for Sabonis.

11:03 PM 2 hours ago

2Q | 4.27

Two points for Fox.

10:59 PM 2 hours ago

2Q | 5.14

Two points for Davis, Lakers ahead, Reviewable play for Sacramento. 

Timeout for Sacramento.

10:56 PM 2 hours ago

2Q | 6.01

Match tied at 44 points.

10:51 PM 2 hours ago

2Q | 7.08

Minute of many errors in the painted area.

10:49 PM 2 hours ago

2Q | 8.25

Keon Ellis scores three-pointers to give Sacramento the lead

10:45 PM 3 hours ago

2Q | 9.33

Triple for Lebron

10:44 PM 3 hours ago

2Q | 9.59

Two points and foul for Lebron

10:43 PM 3 hours ago

2Q | 11.01

Two for the Kings, onward Sacramento

10:41 PM 3 hours ago

2Q | 12.00

START TO SECOND QUARTER.

10:38 PM 3 hours ago

End 1st Quarter

Lakers 29-29 Kings

10:37 PM 3 hours ago

1Q | 0.20

Davis adds two points to put the Lakers ahead.

10:36 PM 3 hours ago

1Q | 1.24

The Kings tie it at 25 points.

10:31 PM 3 hours ago

1Q | 2.25

Lakers time-out.

10:29 PM 3 hours ago

1Q | 3.12

Davis rescues the ball, scores two points.

10:28 PM 3 hours ago

1Q | 4.15

Great jumper by Sabonis, for 2 points.

10:26 PM 3 hours ago

1Q | 5.24

Barnes makes a basket, scores two points

10:24 PM 3 hours ago

1Q | 6.16

Foul on Lebron

10:23 PM 3 hours ago

1Q | 7.34

Kings level the slate at 13 points.

10:22 PM 3 hours ago

1Q | 8.09

Sabonis makes one of two baskets

10:18 PM 3 hours ago

1Q | 9.04

Again, Reaves from three points.

10:17 PM 3 hours ago

1Q | 10.09

Reaves makes a three-pointer to lead the Lakers.

10:15 PM 3 hours ago

1Q | 11.19

The first points go to the Lakers.

10:14 PM 3 hours ago

1Q | 12.00

START TO GAME

9:46 PM 3 hours ago

Starting Lineup- Kings

Kings lineup for tonight.

Harrison Barnes F
Keegan Murray F
Domantas Sabonis C
Keon Ellis G
De'Aaron Fox G

9:44 PM 4 hours ago

Starting Lineup- Lakers

Lakers lineup for tonight.

Rui Hachimura F

Lebron James F

Anthony Davis P

Austin Reaves G

D'Angelo Russell G

9:41 PM 4 hours ago

Injured list- Kings

These are the Kings' longest-term losses in recent weeks. 

Trey Lyles PF
Kevin Huerter G 
Sasha Vezenkov PF

9:38 PM 4 hours ago

Injury list - Lakers

These are the Lakers' longest-term losses in recent weeks. 

Jarred Vanderbilt PF    
Colin Castleton C    
Cam Reddish SF    
Christian Wood PF    
Gabe Vincent PG    

9:33 PM 4 hours ago

Update

At this time, in another key matchup in the West, the Mavs partially beat Golden State by a score of 42-38 in the second quarter.

9:22 PM 4 hours ago

King is already training on the track

40 thousand reasons not to miss this game, play Lebron, follow him on VAVEL.

9:19 PM 4 hours ago

The locals arrived

The Kings are already in the arena for tonight's game.

9:17 PM 4 hours ago

The referees for tonight

These will be the judges for tonight's game. 

Head Referee: Mark Lindsay (#29)    
Assistants: Tyler Ford (#39), Ray Acosta (#54)    
Replay Center: Scott Wall, Tre Maddox, JT Orr, Danielle Scott

9:13 PM 4 hours ago

Equalized trend

Both teams come in with 6-4 records in the last 10 games of the campaign, however, the Lakers are coming off two straight wins and although they have not defeated Sacramento on the season, they hope tonight to avoid a shutout.

9:05 PM 4 hours ago

Western Conference standings

This is how the fight for playoff and play-in positions in the West is going.

Photo: NBA
Photo: NBA

9:01 PM 4 hours ago

Start of coverage

We are already in the coverage of this NBA regular season game, the Lakers visit the Kings in Sacramento, everything that happens in this game we tell you here on VAVEL.

9:00 PM 4 hours ago

8:55 PM 4 hours ago

How to watch Los Angeles Lakers vs Sacramento Kings in USA

● USA Date: Wednesday, March 13th
● Time in USA: 10 p.m. ET
● U.S. TV channel: NBCSCA- Spectrum SportsNet
● USA TV channel (Spanish): ESPN Deportes
● USA Internet Latest Info Commentary: VAVEL

8:50 PM 4 hours ago

Date, time, TV Channel and Live Streamings forLos Angeles Lakers-Sacramento Kingsmatch for NBA?

The game will be televised on ESPN.
Lakers vs Kings can be tuned in from the channels of Star Plus App.
If you want to follow the result of the game online, VAVEL is your best option.

This is the kick-off time for the game in several countries:

Argentina: 23:00 PM in ESPN and Star Plus
Bolivia: 22:00 PM in ESPN and Star Plus
Brazil: 23:00 PM in ESPN and Star Plus
Chile: 22:00 PM in ESPN and Star Plus
Colombia: 21:00 PM in ESPN and Star Plus 
Ecuador: 21:00 PM in ESPN and Star Plus
USA (ET): 22:00 PM in NBCSCA and Spectrum SportsNet 
Spain: 4:00 AM in NBA League Pass (March 14)
Mexico: 21:00 PM in ESPN and Star Plus
Paraguay: 23:00 PM in ESPN and Star Plus
Peru: 21:00 PM in ESPN and Star Plus
Uruguay: 23:00 PM in ESPN and Star Plus
Venezuela: 22:00 PM in ESPN and Star Plus

8:45 PM 5 hours ago

Los Angeles Lakers vs Sacramento Kings Prediction

Despite Sacramento dominating the season series between the two, according to ESPN Analytics, the Lakers have a 53.7% chance to win this game, over the Sacramento Kings' 46.3%. 

8:40 PM 5 hours ago

Last games between Los Angeles Lakers vs Sacramento Kings

These two teams have met 448 times in the regular season. 

The three games of the season have gone to Sacramento, who for the second season have won the series against the Lakers, in the last ten, Sacramento has a 7-3 advantage.

8:35 PM 5 hours ago

Key player of Sacramento Kings

Post Damontas Sabonis is one of the most influential players of the season for his team, he leads his team in assists and rebounds, being influential both offensively and defensively, it is vital all the balls he manages to rescue per game for Sacramento to get the best results.
The Lithuanian averages 35.8 minutes per game, in addition to 20.1 points per game, has a shooting percentage of 61.4% from the field, the second best mark of his NBA career.

8:30 PM 5 hours ago

Key player of the Los Angeles Lakers

The engine of the Lakers, that's Lebron James, who is the leader in points and assists on the season for the purple team. James is not only a living legend of the sport, but at his core he is an absolute winner, and that is what he is looking to imprint on his team, which will be guided by Lebron in search of another league championship. 
The 39-year-old veteran recently set a career NBA record of 40,000 points and continues to make league history.

8:25 PM 5 hours ago

Probable lineups of Los Angeles Lakers vs Sacramento Kings

Los Angeles Lakers

Lebron James, Rui Hachimura, Anthony Davis, Austin Reaves and D'Angello Russell.

Sacramento Kings

Keegan Murray, Harrison Barnes, Domantas Sabonis, D'Aaron Fox and Kevin Huerter.

8:20 PM 5 hours ago

How the NBA West is shaping up

For now, the Suns are the last team with a direct pass, behind them come the Mavs, Kings, Lakers and Warriors, who are currently in the Play-In zone.

Photo: NBA
Photo: NBA

8:15 PM 5 hours ago

Kings with a great present, looking for a playoff spot

The Sacramento Kings are 36-27 on the season and occupy the last spot in the NBA's Western Conference. The Kings have a one-game lead over the sixth-place Suns, so a win against the Lakers is key to their playoff aspirations.

8:10 PM 5 hours ago

Lakers in search of a Playoff berth

The Los Angeles Lakers have a 36-30 record and occupy the eighth position in the Western Conference, for now they remain in the playoffs, entering the play-in zone, but have a narrow lead over the sixth-place Phoenix Suns.

8:05 PM 5 hours ago

The match will be played at the Golden 1 Center

The Los Angeles Lakers vs Sacramento Kings match will be played at the stadium Golden 1 Center, in Sacramento, California (USA), with a capacity of 17608 people. Arena that is located inside a shopping center, the Westfield Downtown Plaza.

Photo: NBA
Photo: NBA

8:00 PM 5 hours ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com’s coverage of the 2024 NBA Regular Season match: Los Angeles Lakers vs Sacramento Kings Latest Info!

My name is Mario Meza May and I will be your host for this match. We will provide you with pregame analysis, score updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL, following all the action of the best basketball on the planet.

