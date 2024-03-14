ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
Final
Lakers 107-120 Kings
4Q | 0.57
Triple for Fox.
4Q | 1.39
Triple for Davis.
4Q | 2.25
Sabonis will have two opportunities from the free throw line.
4Q | 3.02
Again, Barnes from three points.
4Q | 3.15
Davis to the free throw line for two opportunities.
4Q | 4.44
Fox adds 2 points.
4Q | 5.59
Triple for Barnes.
4Q | 6.34
Triple for Barnes.
4Q | 7.22
Davis scores two points.
4Q | 8.25
Monk makes a three-pointer.
4Q | 9.45
Two more points for Lebron, forces the Kings to call timeout.
4Q | 10.02
Add up to 2 points Lebron.
4Q | 10.43
LA Timeout
4Q | 11.06
Hook adds two more points.
4Q | 12.00
START TO FOURTH QUARTER
End 3rd Quarter
Lakers 73-88 Kings
3Q | 0.35
Fox adds two more points.
3Q | 1.53
LA Timeout
3Q | 2.34
Davis adds two points.
3Q | 3.25
Lebron's triple
3Q | 4.35
Reaves adds a point from the free throw line.
3Q | 5.57
Sacramento timeout
3Q | 6.19
Davis adds two points from the free throw line.
3Q | 7.29
Three-pointer by Ellis, 12-point lead for the Kings.
3Q | 8.31
Fox adds two more points.
3Q | 9.05
Foul on Davis
3Q | 10.54
Barnes score three points.
3Q | 11.35
Murray scores two points.
3Q | 12.00
START TO SECOND HALF
Halftime
Lakers 56-60 Kings
2Q | 1.14
Reaves connects for a triple and Murray responds from the promised land.
2Q | 2.44
Two points and a foul for Davis.
2Q | 3.14
Two points from the free throws for Sabonis.
2Q | 4.27
Two points for Fox.
2Q | 5.14
Two points for Davis, Lakers ahead, Reviewable play for Sacramento.
Timeout for Sacramento.
2Q | 6.01
Match tied at 44 points.
2Q | 7.08
Minute of many errors in the painted area.
2Q | 8.25
Keon Ellis scores three-pointers to give Sacramento the lead
2Q | 9.33
Triple for Lebron
2Q | 9.59
Two points and foul for Lebron
2Q | 11.01
Two for the Kings, onward Sacramento
2Q | 12.00
START TO SECOND QUARTER.
End 1st Quarter
Lakers 29-29 Kings
1Q | 0.20
Davis adds two points to put the Lakers ahead.
1Q | 1.24
The Kings tie it at 25 points.
1Q | 2.25
Lakers time-out.
1Q | 3.12
Davis rescues the ball, scores two points.
1Q | 4.15
Great jumper by Sabonis, for 2 points.
1Q | 5.24
Barnes makes a basket, scores two points
1Q | 6.16
Foul on Lebron
1Q | 7.34
Kings level the slate at 13 points.
1Q | 8.09
Sabonis makes one of two baskets
1Q | 9.04
Again, Reaves from three points.
1Q | 10.09
Reaves makes a three-pointer to lead the Lakers.
1Q | 11.19
The first points go to the Lakers.
1Q | 12.00
START TO GAME
Starting Lineup- Kings
Kings lineup for tonight.
Harrison Barnes F
Keegan Murray F
Domantas Sabonis C
Keon Ellis G
De'Aaron Fox G
Starting Lineup- Lakers
Lakers lineup for tonight.
Rui Hachimura F
Lebron James F
Anthony Davis P
Austin Reaves G
D'Angelo Russell G
Injured list- Kings
These are the Kings' longest-term losses in recent weeks.
Trey Lyles PF
Kevin Huerter G
Sasha Vezenkov PF
Injury list - Lakers
These are the Lakers' longest-term losses in recent weeks.
Jarred Vanderbilt PF
Colin Castleton C
Cam Reddish SF
Christian Wood PF
Gabe Vincent PG
Update
At this time, in another key matchup in the West, the Mavs partially beat Golden State by a score of 42-38 in the second quarter.
King is already training on the track
40 thousand reasons not to miss this game, play Lebron, follow him on VAVEL.
Mr. 40K pic.twitter.com/pyToaNlVYu— Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) March 14, 2024
The locals arrived
The Kings are already in the arena for tonight's game.
back at it for another one at the crib 👑 pic.twitter.com/CYZML6tCjx— Sacramento Kings (@SacramentoKings) March 14, 2024
The referees for tonight
These will be the judges for tonight's game.
Head Referee: Mark Lindsay (#29)
Assistants: Tyler Ford (#39), Ray Acosta (#54)
Replay Center: Scott Wall, Tre Maddox, JT Orr, Danielle Scott
Equalized trend
Both teams come in with 6-4 records in the last 10 games of the campaign, however, the Lakers are coming off two straight wins and although they have not defeated Sacramento on the season, they hope tonight to avoid a shutout.
Western Conference standings
This is how the fight for playoff and play-in positions in the West is going.
Start of coverage
We are already in the coverage of this NBA regular season game, the Lakers visit the Kings in Sacramento, everything that happens in this game we tell you here on VAVEL.
How to watch Los Angeles Lakers vs Sacramento Kings in USA
● USA Date: Wednesday, March 13th
● Time in USA: 10 p.m. ET
● U.S. TV channel: NBCSCA- Spectrum SportsNet
● USA TV channel (Spanish): ESPN Deportes
● USA Internet Latest Info Commentary: VAVEL
Date, time, TV Channel and Live Streamings forLos Angeles Lakers-Sacramento Kingsmatch for NBA?
The game will be televised on ESPN.
Lakers vs Kings can be tuned in from the channels of Star Plus App.
If you want to follow the result of the game online, VAVEL is your best option.
This is the kick-off time for the game in several countries:
Argentina: 23:00 PM in ESPN and Star Plus
Bolivia: 22:00 PM in ESPN and Star Plus
Brazil: 23:00 PM in ESPN and Star Plus
Chile: 22:00 PM in ESPN and Star Plus
Colombia: 21:00 PM in ESPN and Star Plus
Ecuador: 21:00 PM in ESPN and Star Plus
USA (ET): 22:00 PM in NBCSCA and Spectrum SportsNet
Spain: 4:00 AM in NBA League Pass (March 14)
Mexico: 21:00 PM in ESPN and Star Plus
Paraguay: 23:00 PM in ESPN and Star Plus
Peru: 21:00 PM in ESPN and Star Plus
Uruguay: 23:00 PM in ESPN and Star Plus
Venezuela: 22:00 PM in ESPN and Star Plus
Los Angeles Lakers vs Sacramento Kings Prediction
Despite Sacramento dominating the season series between the two, according to ESPN Analytics, the Lakers have a 53.7% chance to win this game, over the Sacramento Kings' 46.3%.
Last games between Los Angeles Lakers vs Sacramento Kings
These two teams have met 448 times in the regular season.
The three games of the season have gone to Sacramento, who for the second season have won the series against the Lakers, in the last ten, Sacramento has a 7-3 advantage.
Key player of Sacramento Kings
Post Damontas Sabonis is one of the most influential players of the season for his team, he leads his team in assists and rebounds, being influential both offensively and defensively, it is vital all the balls he manages to rescue per game for Sacramento to get the best results.
The Lithuanian averages 35.8 minutes per game, in addition to 20.1 points per game, has a shooting percentage of 61.4% from the field, the second best mark of his NBA career.
Key player of the Los Angeles Lakers
The engine of the Lakers, that's Lebron James, who is the leader in points and assists on the season for the purple team. James is not only a living legend of the sport, but at his core he is an absolute winner, and that is what he is looking to imprint on his team, which will be guided by Lebron in search of another league championship.
The 39-year-old veteran recently set a career NBA record of 40,000 points and continues to make league history.
Probable lineups of Los Angeles Lakers vs Sacramento Kings
Los Angeles Lakers
Lebron James, Rui Hachimura, Anthony Davis, Austin Reaves and D'Angello Russell.
Sacramento Kings
Keegan Murray, Harrison Barnes, Domantas Sabonis, D'Aaron Fox and Kevin Huerter.
How the NBA West is shaping up
For now, the Suns are the last team with a direct pass, behind them come the Mavs, Kings, Lakers and Warriors, who are currently in the Play-In zone.
Kings with a great present, looking for a playoff spot
The Sacramento Kings are 36-27 on the season and occupy the last spot in the NBA's Western Conference. The Kings have a one-game lead over the sixth-place Suns, so a win against the Lakers is key to their playoff aspirations.
Lakers in search of a Playoff berth
The Los Angeles Lakers have a 36-30 record and occupy the eighth position in the Western Conference, for now they remain in the playoffs, entering the play-in zone, but have a narrow lead over the sixth-place Phoenix Suns.
The match will be played at the Golden 1 Center
The Los Angeles Lakers vs Sacramento Kings match will be played at the stadium Golden 1 Center, in Sacramento, California (USA), with a capacity of 17608 people. Arena that is located inside a shopping center, the Westfield Downtown Plaza.
