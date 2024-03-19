Those from Milwaukee enter the TD Garden in search of continuing to add victories to be among the best in the Eastern Conference, the fight for first place in this conference is 10 games apart so the victory is important for the Bucks trying to close the gap and get closer to the leaders. On the other hand, the Celtics arrive after securing their qualification for the NBA postseason and remain leaders in the Eastern conference. This is why a very interesting confrontation is expected between both teams and this has caught the attention of fans as it is a duel between two good teams that could face each other in the fight for the title of their conference. Furthermore, both know that a victory against their rival is of utmost importance to raise the spirit of the group. This game features several stars of the league such as Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Damian Lillard, Brook Lopez, Khris Middleton, Kristaps Porzingis and more. The Bucks arrive with a record of 44 wins and 24 losses, while the Celtics have a record of 54 wins and 14 losses, being the only team that has already secured its place in the playoffs.

Players to follow?

Players to watch are Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Bucks and Jayson Tatum of the Celtics.

Jayson Tatum, the Boston guard, is the top figure of the Celtics and is the current leader of the team's offense as the best scorer and best rebounder with an average of 32.5 points, 8.3 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game. The Celtics star is back on the court and is taking advantage of the team's great moment to be at the top of the Eastern Conference and, after having been considered for the 2023 all-star game, this was considered one of the great players of the season and postseason for their good moment. Without a doubt, the guard's connection with Jaylen Brown and Al Horford will be essential for Boston to meet its objectives.

NBA

On the other side, Giannis Antetokounmpo, the Bucks star, finished the regular season in a great moment, leading the team with 29.0 points, 6.0 assists and 11.2 rebounds per game. Giannis cleared up the doubts that surrounded him, at this moment Antetokounmpo's main objective is to improve and expand his offensive tools with long-distance shots. Antetokounmpo was part of EuroBasket and has shown that he is in great physical condition; in the European competition he was eliminated in the quarterfinals along with the Greek team. With the incorporation of Jae Crowder, the Milwaukee forward returned to his usual position and we will see more and more of him, the Greek Freak is running to be one of the candidates for the MVP of the 2023-2024 season.

Other important figures in this game are Damian Lillard and Khris Middleton for the Bucks, as well as Kristaps Porzingis and Jaylen Brown for Boston.

This will be the third time that both teams face each other this season, the two teams have won one of the previous duels and, without a doubt, it is a very interesting game to follow closely because they could meet again in a final of conference.

Where and what time is the game?

The game will take place at the TD Garden located in the city of Boston, this will be a regular season duel between two teams seeking to continue their path within the 2023-2024 NBA in the Eastern Conference. This stadium has capacity for 19,500 fans and was inaugurated in 1995.

The duel between Bucks and Celtics will take place on Wednesday, March 20 with the following times in different countries:

5:30 p.m. in Mexico

7:30 p.m. in the United States (ET)

6:30 p.m. in Ecuador, Colombia and Peru

7:30 p.m. in Bolivia and Venezuela

8:30 p.m. in Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Uruguay and Paraguay.

00:30 hours in Spain

The Celtics are the big favorite as they have a squad in good shape and better options in the rotation, compared to Milwaukee's squad. However, the Bucks arrive looking to continue maintaining second place in the conference and get into the playoffs, which can be important and they will want to achieve it to improve in the competition.

All information on the 2023-2024 NBA season can be followed through the VAVEL signal.