The seven-time NBA All-Star was leading Philadelphia to a top-four spot so they could comfortably reach the playoffs. However, since his departure due to a knee injury which left him on the sidelines for over two months, the team went 11-18. This has left Embiid with a lot of work to gain momentum for the season's final stage.

Returning games

Since making his return from injury on April 3rd, Joel Embiid has wasted no time in reminding the basketball world of his talent. Despite his sudden return to the team, Embiid has been delivering outstanding performances, helping the Philadelphia 76ers to victories and leaving a significant impact on the court.

In his first game back against the Oklahoma City Thunder, Embiid showcased his talent with 24 points, seven assists, and six rebounds in just 29 minutes of play. While his three-point attempts weren't successful, missing all three shots, Embiid dominated in the paint, converting over half of his attempts at the rim. His defensive effort was also noteworthy, with three steals to disrupt the opposition's momentum and create fast-break opportunities for the team. His brilliant free-throw shooting, boasting an 88.6% accuracy, also contributed to his overall points tally which helped secure a 109-105 victory over the Thunder.

In the following game, Embiid continued his impressive form with 29 points, three assists, and four rebounds. Despite teammate Tyrese Maxey stealing the spotlight with an outstanding performance, Embiid played a crucial role as a facilitator, helping Maxey's solid showing. Embiid also demonstrated improvement from beyond the arc, sinking three out of six attempts, showcasing his versatility on the offensive end.

These performances have propelled the 76ers to an undefeated streak in their last three games, with Embiid contributing significantly to two of those victories. The pressure is now on teams above them in the standings, including the Miami Heat, leaving both teams level on wins with only a handful of games remaining in the season.

Embiid's return has injected a sense of optimism and confidence into the 76ers' camp. His dominant presence on both ends of the floor has bolstered the team's chances as they aim to make a deep playoff run. With the 30-year-old back in action and firing on all cylinders, the Philadelphia 76ers are undoubtedly a force to be reckoned with for the remainder of the season.

Why Embiid is so important

Joel Embiid has been nothing short of spectacular this season, proving himself to be a crucial part of the Philadelphia 76ers. Averaging an impressive 34.8 points, 10.9 rebounds, and 5.6 assists per game, Embiid's statistics underscore his status as a versatile threat on both ends of the court, essential to his team's offensive and defensive strategies.

Standing at a towering seven feet tall with a wingspan of seven foot five and weighing 280 pounds, Embiid possesses physicality that is unmatched in the NBA. His large size allows him to dominate in the paint, easily gathering rebounds, scoring powerful dunks under pressure, and intimidating opponents with his shot-blocking.

However, Embiid's skills extend far beyond his size. Despite his massive frame, he displays good agility and coordination, moving with fluidity and balance on the court. His confidence in handling the ball and dribbling ability make him a dangerous threat in transition.

One of Embiid's signature moves is his mid-range jump shot, which he executes with ease. Defenders often give him space due to his ability to overpower them near the basket. However, even when contested, his skill to convert tough shots makes him nearly impossible to guard effectively.

Opposing teams are aware of Embiid's impact and often make defensive schemes to contain him. However, their focus on the big man creates opportunities for his teammates, who find themselves with open looks or great offensive situations. His presence on the court not only elevates his own performance but also enhances the overall effectiveness of the 76ers' attack.

Embiid's defensive contributions are equally noteworthy. With an average of 1.2 steals and 1.7 blocks per game, he consistently disrupts opponents' offensive plays which usually leads to fast-break opportunities for his team.

The Cameroonian’s combination of size, skill, and versatility makes him one of the most dominant forces in the NBA. His contributions are crucial in driving the Philadelphia 76ers' success this season. As the playoffs are approaching, Embiid's presence gives confidence to his team and strikes fear into the hearts of his opponents.

What next?

The Philadelphia 76ers find themselves in a promising position as they push through the latter stages of the NBA season. Currently sitting eighth in the Eastern Conference standings, the team are likely to secure a spot in the playoffs. However, their potential for success rides on the health and performance of Embiid.

If he manages to remain fit and maintain his form, the 76ers possess the capability to go far in the postseason. With his dominant presence on the court, Philadelphia could be a huge challenge to top contenders such as the Celtics, Bucks, and Cavaliers.

Players like Kelly Oubre Jr and Tyrese Maxey must also stay healthy and contribute to keep the team's positive momentum. As they approach the playoffs, the 76ers must capitalise on this recent rise of positivity to make a deep run in the playoffs.