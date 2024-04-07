Kyrie Irving's 48 point scoring masterclass led the Dallas Mavericks to a huge win over the Houston Rockets in one of the most entertaining games of the season.

The shot making was up there with the very best and the league's leading scorer Luka Doncic dropped 37 points, 12 assists and nine rebounds in a near triple double showing.

The Mavericks trailed by 20 at one stage but the home side fought hard to overcome the deficit, with Dante Exum's clutch three pointer at the buzzer sending the game to overtime.

Dillon Brooks produced a season high 29 points in this heartbreaking defeat as his sides postseason ambitions are seemingly over.

Story of the game

The Rockets came out and played well at both ends of the floor in the opening stages as they led by nine thanks to a Fred VanVleet three pointer.

After six minutes of play, you could feel the importance of this fixture to Houston's season and the score read 24-5 thanks to an electric start.

Following a lengthy review by the officials, Amen Thompson was ejected from the game after an altercation with Maxi Kleber.

The Rockets' rookie shoved Kleber to the ground using his elbow in an off the ball incident, ending with him being given a flagrant two foul.

Amen Thompson and Kyrie Irving fight for the loose ball (Photo by Sam Hodde/Getty Images)

The action packed first quarter ended with Houston in the lead by 14, Green impressed with 15 points in the opening 12 minutes.

Four minutes into the second Jock extended Houston's lead to 20 as he was found by a VanVleet dime.

Doncic drained his second three pointer to enter double digits for points, but his side still trailed by 16.

Doncic found PJ Washington with a pinpoint pass and the forward grabbed his first bucket of the game in emphatic fashion, throwing it down for the alley-oop to cut the deficit to nine.

PJ Washington and Jabari Smith Jr. battle at the rim (Photo by Glenn James/NBAE via Getty Images)

In a much improved showing Dallas headed into the interval only trailing by five after Kyrie Irving drained a triple with 24 seconds on the clock.

Daniel Gafford showed the desire to get the better of Houston's defence and the centre forced a bucket while being fouled as Dallas continued to chase the lead early in the second half.

The Mavericks were in the ascendency, Doncic's drive to the basket and lay up meant Jason Kidd's side were just two points behind the visitors with four minutes remaining in the third.

Doncic had Brooks on skates as his dribble moves left the defender off balance and the Dallas star drained another three.

Luka Doncic was tightly guarded by Dillon Brooks throughout this competitive tie (Photo by Glenn James/NBAE via Getty Images)

Houston still held the lead heading into the fourth despite their opponent's impressive comeback, it was all to play for in the final 12.

Cam Whitmore stole the ball and threw down a ferocious dunk early in the fourth to give the Rockets a ten point advantage as they looked to rebuild their distance.

With nine minutes to go, Washington denied Landale at the rim, took the ball up the other end, and the forward finished as the Mavericks pushed for a fightback.

It was Irving's turn to cause Brooks problems who had to keep his distance as he had five fouls, Kyrie pulled out all the moves as he worked his way to the bucket to make it a two point game.

Kyrie Irving pulls up from three point range (Photo by Glenn James/NBAE via Getty Images)

Dallas took the lead for the first time with three minutes to play as Irving converted two free throws.

The two teams traded blows in a game that featured some incredible shot making.

Right at the end of regulation time, Houston missed two free throws and Exum drained a clutch three pointer at the buzzer to send the game to overtime.

Two minutes into overtime Exum was once again at the forefront of the action as his layup gave Dallas a four point lead.

Dante Exum celebrates his buzzer beater with Luka Doncic (Photo by Sam Hodde/Getty Images)

Washington was found wide open in the corner and his three pointer gave the Mavericks a six point advantage with just under a minute on the clock.

Dallas completed one of the most miraculous victories of the season as the score read 147-136 at the final buzzer.