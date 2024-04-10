The Five Players With The Most Triple Doubles in NBA Regular Season History

After dropping 16 points, 15 assists and 15 rebounds yesterday, Los Angeles Clippers star Russell Westbrook is just one triple double away from making history once again.

The 35-year-old is a whisker away from reaching 200 regular season triple doubles in his career, which puts him well ahead of any other current player.

MVP candidate Luka Doncic is climbing the rankings as he grabbed his 21st triple double of the season in Dallas' win over Charlotte yesterday, leaving him joint eighth all-time with 77.

So, who joins Westbrook among the best triple double getters in NBA regular season history? Here are the top five!

At number five is none other than arguably the greatest player of all time, Lebron "King" James, with a staggering 111 triple double performances.

Having played 1,490 games so far in his 21 year career, James was always going to feature on this list thanks to his unmatched consistency and longevity.

His ability to get it done on both ends of the floor, generational athleticism and basketball IQ means it is no coincidence that the 39-year-old is so high up on this list.

LeBron James dribbles the ball against the Golden State Warriors (Photo by Andrew D. Bernstein/NBAE via Getty Images)

4. Nikola Jokic: 130 Triple Doubles

Despite being drafted 11 years after LeBron James, 2014's 41st overall pick and now 2x MVP Nikola Jokic sits a place above the King in fourth.

Jokic has played only played 672 games in his career and to achieve a triple double in 130 of those is an incredible feat.

"The Joker" and his Denver Nuggets won the 2023 NBA Championship and the 6'11 machine claimed Finals MVP honours as he continues to enjoy an inspiring career.

Serbian big man Nikola Jokic brings the ball up the court (Photo by Alex Goodlett/Getty Images)

3. Magic Johnson: 138 Triple Doubles

Arguably the greatest passer of all time Magic Johnson sits eight triple doubles ahead of Jokic in third place on the list, with 138 to his name.

Magic was known for his impeccable floor vision and ability to dish out dimes for the Showtime Lakers of the 1980s.

In fact, he is the all-time leader in average assists in both the regular season (11.9apg) and the playoffs (12.35apg) as well as having the most triple doubles in postseason history.

His exploits allowed him to achieve five NBA titles, three MVPs and 12 all-star selections in his glittering playing career in Los Angeles.

Magic Johnson passes the ball against the Boston Celtics in 1985 (Photo by Dick Raphael/NBAE via Getty Images)

2. Oscar Robertson: 181 Triple Doubles

Up next is 1971 NBA Champion and 12x All-Star Oscar Robertson, formerly of the Cincinnati Royals (now Sacramento Kings) and Milwaukee Bucks.

In 1962, "the big O" became the first player in history to average a triple double across an entire season, an unbelievable achievement that only he would complete until was joined by Westbrook in 2017.

Robertson was a key figure in the Bucks' first ever championship win in 1971, where he and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar formed a formidable pairing.

Milwaukee's Oscar Robertson handles the ball, guarded by LA's Jerry West (Photo by George Long /Sports Illustrated via Getty Images) (Set Number: X16529 TK1 R9 F13 )

1. Russell Westbrook: 199 Triple Doubles

In May 2021, Westbrook claimed his 182nd triple double to become the king of the boxscore in Washington's 125-124 loss to Atlanta.

Westbrook wrote his name in the history books as one of the most complete, versatile and athletic players that the sport has ever seen.

Since smashing the record, he has added 17 more and is looking to go where no player has to reach the 200 triple doubles mark.

As the Clipper is enjoying a new role under Tyronn Lue, he will be expecting to reach the milestone at some point in the near future to create even more history.