Who will take the final playoff spot in the Western Conference?

The New Orleans Pelicans and Phoenix Suns have both shown flashes of brilliance this year and are currently level on wins in the final week of the regular season. With both teams facing tough opposition, the group of players who could clinch the highly sought-after sixth position is still undecided.

With that in mind, now is a good opportunity to understand the strengths each team possesses and the players they have at their disposal in these crucial final games.

New Orlean Pelicans

Brandon Ingram has had some standout performances this year averaging 20.9 points, 5.1 rebounds and 5.8 assists. However, with his recent knee injury ruling him out for the upcoming games, other players have the opportunity to step up and help the Pelicans reach the playoffs.

Zion Williamson has flourished this season with 22.9 points, 5.8 rebounds and five assists in 31.4 minutes. With a field goal percentage of 57.6, the 23-year-old has proven to be a reliable scorer and steals the ball once per game, allowing his team to fast break and attack the rim uncontested.

Weighing over 280 pounds, Williamson uses his imposing stature to his advantage dominating in the paint. His high vertical also allows him to dunk with little momentum and jump above taller defenders when shooting or attempting lay-ups.

Opposing teams surround the power forward due to his incredible ability to charge into the paint and create scoring opportunities. This often leaves teammates unguarded, offering an opportunity for uncontested attempts at the basket.

One teammate who has capitalised on this is Herb Jones who has drastically improved his shooting from range. Last season, the 25-year-old had a three-point percentage of 33.5 which has now increased to a staggering 41.6 percent which has made him a threat from range and offers more versatility to New Orleans’ attack.

He also contributes massively on the defensive end, averaging 1.4 steals per game. Jones causes problems for top attacking players in the league, guarding them tightly and forcing them to attempt difficult shots in crucial moments.

Trey Murphy and CJ McCollum are also massive threats from a distance, making the entire team hard to contain as multiple shooters can put up incredible numbers from beyond the arc.

The Pelicans are likely to clinch the final playoff spot, but with the Suns breathing down their neck in the final stage of the season it could come down to the wire.

Phoenix Suns

After the Suns’ dominant display against the Clippers yesterday, Phoenix holds an impressive record of 47 wins and 33 losses. Frank Vogel’s team have won six out of their last ten games, which leaves them in great form heading into their remaining fixtures.

Devin Booker has been key to his team's success this year averaging 27.2 points, 4.5 rebounds and seven assists in 35.9 minutes. He also steals the ball just under once per game and demonstrates great confidence shooting from a distance which sees him frequently score a high volume of points on any given night.

The 27-year-old is an incredible interior finisher who can get the ball in the basket from tight angles in the paint. He is also confident shooting from a pick and roll and uses his threat of distance shooting to push closer to the basket.

Booker operates well in the midrange, making jump shots quickly to catch defenders off guard and stop them from contesting the effort. He uses contact and shifts his weight to create openings, allowing time for him to shoot or pass to a teammate in a better position.

Kevin Durant is another player who has been crucial to the Suns’ success averaging 27.2 points, 6.7 rebounds and 5.1 assists in 37.1 minutes. The Slim Reaper uses his long wingspan to make a defensive impact with 1.2 blocks per game.

The 35-year-old is a competent distance shooter who can shoot above defenders due to his height and reach. Due to his older age, Durant is not as fast or explosive as he was, which means he must rely on other aspects of his game. His experience means that he understands intricate movements to give him an advantage against younger and physically dominant players.

He uses his strength and stability to push forward and create opportunities for himself and others. Similar to Booker, Durant draws out the opposition because of his shooting ability, allowing him to charge into the paint uncontested for close-range shots or lay-ups.

Other players like Bradley Beal and Grayson Allen also have influential roles on the team and help players like Booker and Durant demonstrate their incredible talent on the court.

Whilst the Pelicans seem like the favourites to take sixth place, the Suns still could cause an upset if they are able to carry momentum from their previous victory and apply pressure to the opposition above.