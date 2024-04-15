Sports is lived by moments. If we make an article with the great moments of the season, the article lasts throughout the playoffs. Therefore, analyzing the playoffs is key to understand how the most important franchises in both conferences have developed .

Western Conference Qualifying Teams

The most evenly matched conference until the end of the season. So much so that the Denver Nuggets ' loss to the San Antonio Spurs and the Minnesota Timberwolves' loss to the Phoenix Suns have decided the first place in the conference. Unexpectedly, with a record of 57 wins and 25 losses, the Oklahoma City Thunder consolidated first place.

In second place, Denver Nuggets loses the title of conference champion, tied in wins and losses. In third place, with one win and one loss less, Minnesota Timberwolves is close behind. These three teams marked a gap to which theLos Angeles Clippers, who unexpectedly solved the crisis with James Harden (51-31), were unable to adapt.

A magical duo has been discovered in the West within the Dallas Mavericks, they solved last year's crisis with the eleventh place, for this fifth place that confirms the good feelings of the Texas team led by the true MVP of the Dallas Mavericks, Luka Doncic. 50-32 have been the numbers of a crazy season, surpassing half a hundred in regular season.

In sixth place, the Phoenix Suns have moved to the sixth place after defeating the Wolves with a comfortable victory. Their 49-33 record has been key to being ranked outright and facing this same team in the playoffs. Expectations were much higher with this team.

Eastern Conference Qualifying Teams

On the other hand, the eastern conference has been decided without so much drama. The first place has been consolidated by a Boston Celtics without brakes. Their 64 wins and 18 losses give them the title of conference champion in their own right, in addition to being the best team in the NBA.

The surprise has been given by the New York Knicks to get a second place based on the great form of Jalen Brunson with 50 wins and 33 losses to arrive in a better shape to the playoffs.

In third place, much farther away a Milwaukee Bucks who had much more hope with the addition of Damian Lillard to their ranks. The American player returns to the playoffs after several years...

In fourth place, very close to Giannis Antetokounmpo 's team, were the Cleveland Cavaliers, who were surprisingly defeated in the last round. With 48 wins and 34 losses they were very close to the podium. To understand the level of both conferences, with these numbers, you go to the play-in in the West.

A triple tie that was decided by small details gave the fifth place to Orlando Magic, followed by Indiana Pacers, finalist of the winter tournament. A total of 47-35 that includes them in the main event of the season. Two great additions on the East side of the bracket.

Play-in game

This coming Wednesday four teams from each conference that occupy the seventh through tenth spots face off to include two more spots to the final playoff roster that kicks off in the next few days....

Pelicans - Lakers

Kings - Warriors

Philadelphia 76ers - Miami Heat

Chicago Bulls - Atlanta Hawks

From these clashes will come out two guests included to the party within the competition. For many, it is surprising how Philadelphia and Golden State Warriors have been left in these positions. In the case of the East, Joel Embiid 's injury has affected in a negative way. In the West, the now-defunct dynasty has been hurt by Klay Thompson 's poor form and Draymond Green's struggles.

The winner of the 7th and 8th seed qualifies directly. While the loser will play a single game against the winner of the winner of the winner of the 9th and 10th place. A double opportunity for those who have had a better position in the regular standings.

Playoff table

Here is the new champion.



Western Conference side:

Oklahoma vs winner (play-in).

LA Clippers vs Dallas Mavericks

Minessota Timberwolves vs Phoenix Suns

Denver Nuggets vs winner(play-in)

On the eastern conference side:

Boston Celtics vs winner (play-in)

Cleveland Cavaliers vs Orlando Magic

Milwaukee Bucks vs Indiana Pacers

New York Knicks vs winner (play-in)

Top 5 favorites to win the ring

1. Boston Celtics

The best record of the whole season and have shown no shortcomings against the different challenges of the season. With several games lost by one or two points. This year seems to be the right year to get the coveted prize they have been chasing for the last five years in the NBA.

2. Denver Nuggets

Can't forget the defending champions who have finished in second place, behind the champions but tied in numbers. This year they have not shown a strength that was seen during last year. Still, they are in the first row and are the top favorites on the west side.

3. Minnesota Timberwolves

The team has achieved an effectiveness during the regular season with all their pieces that can be transferred in the playoffs in a spectacular way with a great form of Anthony Edwards. They can't miss and must give it their all to fulfill a dream.

4. Milwaukee Bucks

Giannis Antetokounmpo demanded more quality in the team, and the answer has been in the form of Damian Lillard. The revelation player in the transfer market accompanies the leader of the team to achieve a new ring . They have not been in the Finals since 2021.

5. Los Angeles Clippers

Russell Westbrook, Paul George, Kawhi Leonard, James Harden. It's all been said. If these players are healthy, the West faces a fearsome beast chasing its first ring. A team of high individual quality in search of the dream of achieving the ring.

The clashes begin this coming Sunday. It's crunch time in the NBA.