This year’s NBA Play-in tournament has come to an end after the final two games took place last night confirming the eighth seed in both conferences.

New Orleans Pelicans 105 Sacramento Kings 98

Brandon Ingram’s impressive 24-point display was enough to defeat the Kings despite missing the inform Zion Williamson.

Domantas Sabonis started the game well with two powerful dunks to set the tone for the remainder of the quarter.

The away team took a slight lead at the end of the first quarter and retained it for a while until the Pelicans’ incredible 12-2 run put New Orleans in front.

Willie Green’s side were ahead by a comfortable nine points at the break and looked likely to extend the gap in the second half.

De’Aaron Fox was aggressive throughout the game attacking the rim and shooting from deep but his 35-point effort was not enough to change the outcome.

Trey Murphy and Jonas Valanciunas contributed greatly with a combined 35 points, 9 assists and 20 rebounds to help the home team hold their lead.

This result means that the Pelicans will face tough opposition, the Oklahoma City Thunder in the playoffs and the Kings are out of this year’s tournament.

Tyler Herro flourished with a 24-point, ten rebounds and nine assists game without the injured Jimmy Butler to knock out the Chicago Bulls.

Jaime Jaquez scored multiple crucial points in the opening quarter including a contested three-point shot, and helped the team dominate with a 34-17 lead in the first twelve minutes.

In a low-scoring second quarter, the away team clawed back 7 points to narrow the deficit before the break.

Coby White was unable to recreate his stunning performance earlier in the week, finishing with only 13 points in 36 minutes.

Herro came to life in the second half and was a catalyst to the Heats’ solid performance throughout.

Miami ended the game with an astonishing 21-point victory and defended brilliantly to stop the visitors from scoring triple digits.

This result means that the Heat will take on the Boston Celtics in the first round of the playoffs and the Bulls have been knocked out of the competition for an early summer break.

What's next?

In the Eastern Conference, top contenders like the Boston Celtics and the Milwaukee Bucks gear up for intense clashes.

Meanwhile, powerhouses such as the Oklahoma City Thunder and defending champions the Denver Nuggets prepare to showcase their talent on the grand stage in the Western Conference.

The intensity increases as these teams strive to outperform their opponents and advance closer to the title of NBA Champions.

Key players are expected to leave their mark, with stars like Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Giannis Antetokounmpo, LeBron James, and Nikola Jokic leading the charge for their respective teams.

Their undeniable skills and leadership will be crucial in leading their squads to victory.

The excitement for the playoffs this year has reached an all-time high with two competitive conferences and many possible outcomes.

It is difficult to predict a likely winner due to the high level of competition, but teams like the Celtics and the Nuggets are expected to go far in the tournament.

However, after the Heat's incredible run last year, we could see a surprise winner that shocks the entire NBA.