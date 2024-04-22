Now more than ever, teams face the most complicated part of the year. This entails the struggle for victories that mark the end of the season. The teams that have already qualified for the play-in are already known and there have been many surprises in this first confrontation between the 16 teams.

Western Conference

A victory with more than 20 points of difference that shows how the western team has controlled the playoffs. Despite the individual quality of the 'big three' they were able to stop the advance of players like Devin Booker.

ANT & KD 😂 pic.twitter.com/q5nYFrAjZI - CJ Fogler account may or may not be notable (@cjzero) April 20, 2024

A movie start with leadership on defense by this year's DPOY candidate Rudy Gobert. A solidity that they have achieved thanks to the evolution in the field of Anthony Edwards, who was doubled and knew how to generate risky situation to the Suns.

Jokic, the Lakers' biggest nightmare

One of the biggest MVP candidates showed again why he is the biggest nightmare of the Los Angeles Lakers. The team led by Lebron James can 't find the key to stop a team that always has a one-point difference.

🔨 𝗕𝗢𝗢𝗠 : Nikola Jokic achève les Lakers sur ce dunk, malgré LeBron James! pic.twitter.com/YxpY2PVjvvV - Basket USA 🏀 (@basketusa) April 21, 2024

Both Jamal Murray and Aaron Gordon were a headache. An inconsistent game from Anthony Davis and the return of Angelo Russell' s negative streak (6-of-20 shooting from the field) don't have good expectations heading into the playoff round.

Clippers sweep Dallas' draft pick

Marc Cuban's project had in mind to overcome their biggest enemy inside the playoffs. A team that has already eliminated them twice in recent years. Something more than a playoffs for Kyrie Irving and Luka Doncic who scored a combined 64 points.

Kyrie Irving 31pts/7reb/4ast vs Los Angeles Clippers pic.twitter.com/zclWTctYLL - Lawrence (@mayhemtbe) April 22, 2024

But James Harden, Paul George and a revulsive Russell Westbrook took down one of the league's best defenses. The irregularity of PJ Whasington and Daniel Gafford with a possible injury complicated the game. The negative data is shown with the 9 points in the second quarter, the worst quarter of the whole season of the Texas team.

Thunder gets a victory for the leader

A very close victory for the leader who saw the possibility of losing at home against a tough team like Pelicans. They are on a roll after qualifying in the play-in. The performance of Shai, Chet Holgrem and Jalen Williams has been key in the final part of the game.

CJ McCollum misses game winner. Thunder win.



What a freaking game!!! pic.twitter.com/fuM1ri9M6n - Oh No He Didn't (@ohnohedidnt24) April 22, 2024

The leaders don't have many fans thinking about their potential championship, but for now, they get through the first game with nerves on edge in a brand new experience for a young, revamped NBA team.

Eastern Conference

The Cavaliers put doubts to rest

At home, in front of their fans and with the return of Donovan Mitchell, they were able to defeat a tough team that maintained a battle until the third quarter. Evan Mobley has also been a leadership figure for a team that is chasing the championship dream.

its playoff time baby 🍿🍿



things getting chippy 🍿🍿🍿 pic.twitter.com/JMZ91knn70 - FastBreakPhenom (@FastBreakPhenom) April 20, 2024

They were lacking on the interior last year, but this year's reinforcements have managed to curb previous failures and not give wings to a team that has everything to lose in the face of this unexpected ranking in the final part of the season.

Embiid's physicality hurts Philadelphia

Philadelphia is short on Joel Embiid' s potential relapse. This is because he has returned to play a total of 9 games leading up to these playoffs. The demand is at its highest and he has put the whole team on his back. It has been seen that there is a heavy reliance despite Tyrese Maxey's good numbers.

Joel Embiid injury pic.twitter.com/ZolhCLzPGg - LuKaiSzn 🏹⭐️ (@cookedbylukai) April 20, 2024

New York Knicks have been revamped, a team with a lot of agility added to the physicality they've lacked so much over the past year. Now they show that they have a point more than their rivals and aspire to go far in these playoffs.

The Celtics are scary

The regular season champion in every way has shown again why their level is above the rest. The absence of Jimmy Butler has reduced the excitement of the playoffs, but there is a differential factor that makes the rest of the franchises tremble.

Miami Heat might injure Tatum.



I just saw a hard fall.pic.twitter.com/p0YgKXiSPq - Byron (@KnicksBig15) April 21, 2024

In the last quarter they had solved a very important win considering they are still in the beginning of these playoffs. If they can get these two wins at home, they can leave the round pass very much on track.

Damian Lillard gives Indiana a humbling experience

He already said it after their matchup in the winter tournament. You need to be more humble when you win because you never know when you can fall on the other side of the coin. That's what has happened in this first duel where Indiana Pacers have crashed against their inexperience.

Damian Lillard hadn't played in a #NBAPlayoffs game since 2021.



⌚️😲 He has scored 35 points.... in the first half vs Indiana!!! pic.twitter.com/1PmRfDwE1O - NBASpain (@NBAspain) April 22, 2024

Until the 15th triple has not entered the first. The only player of reference has been Pascal Siakam. The absence of Giannis has not been noticed with the great game of Damian Lillard . He did not miss the truth, 35 points in the first half to confirm his words. He came to Milwaukee to fight for the ring and this is the way.