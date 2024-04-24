Led by Donovan Mitchell and Darius Garland, the Cleveland Cavaliers are on the brink of advancing to the Eastern Conference semifinals for the first time since 2018, when LeBron James and Kevin Love were still part of the team. Under the guidance of J.B. Bickerstaff, the Cavs have made their second consecutive NBA Playoffs appearance and currently hold a 2-0 lead in their first-round series against the Orlando Magic. There's a reasonable excitement among fans in 'The Land' for this young team's success.

However, Mitchell and Garland's dynamic duo isn't theonly reason for the team's progress. The Cavs have considerable depth, featuring established NBA players like Caris LeVert and Jarrett Allen, alongside veteran leaders Marcus Morris and Tristan Thompson.

Experience and youth = recipe to success

The mix of youthful talent and seasoned experience has been key in the team's achievement, resulting in a fourth-place regular season finish in the Eastern Conference with 48 wins.

Evan Mobley is yet another player who has consistently made an impact for the Cavaliers throughout the season. It's not just his ability to protect the paint effectively at 6'11 but his proficiency in shooting threes have proven immensely valuable for Bickerstaff's gameplan. As an experienced coach, Bickerstaff sees Mobley's confidence as the key factor to deliver significant performances in the playoffs.

Coach J.B on Mobley

“At the end of the day it comes down to that belief,” Bickerstaff said.

“The more confident you are, the more willing you are to take those shots. We’ve watched Evan put in tireless amounts of effort into that shot. He fights for perfection. A lot of times when he steps on the floor he wants to make sure that he can excel at whatever it is that he’s doing.”