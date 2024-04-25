Last night, we saw two teams go head-to-head in their respective series as they continued their goal to reach the 2024 NBA Finals.

Tyler Herro scored 24 points in a solid performance as the Heat won by a 10-point margin.

Derrick White opened the scoring as he put the Celtics in front during the first quarter.

Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum combined well together to give the Celtics a two-point lead.

Both sides were constantly trying to get the best over one another, with neither side wanting to give in.

Nikola Jovic was an active figure in the first quarter as he scored six points, including two 3-pointers, along with teammate Herro.

The Celtics dominated majority of the second quarter as Brown and Tatum again were the most active players on the court, with Brown scoring 3 successive three-pointers in a row.

Boston Celtics' Jaylen Brown scoring a 3-pointer against Miami Heat | Photo: Getty Images

Drue Holiday posted a three-pointer during the second quarter as the Celtics were taking control of the game but the Miami side also responded through Haywood Highsmith with a three of his own.

In the third, Miami's Herro and Caleb Martin regularly posted three pointers on the board as they were chasing a unique record for the most three pointers in their franchise history.

It got better for the side from Florida as they had a 12 point lead over the Celtics as Caleb Martin added to the scoreboard.

In the final quarter of Game 2, Miami showed why they are in the play-offs as Jaime Jaquez Jr scored a three-pointer.

Bam Adebayo and Martin finished the game with 21 point each, as the Heat scored a record 23 three-pointers, the most in their franchise history.

The 111-101 win for Miami means that both teams now have one win each and the series could certainly go either way.

The next two games will see the Miami Heat have home court advantage.