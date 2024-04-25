Over the years, the Miami Heat’s motto has been 'next man up' when dealing with injuries. This year, star player Jimmy Butler struggled to stay healthy and another player had to step up. That player jumping into the spotlight was rookie Jaime Jaquez Jr. from the University of California Los Angeles, who quickly became one of Erik Spoelstra’s go-to players.

After four seasons of College Basketball, the Mexican forward didn't struggle transitioning into the NBA, earning a big role within the Heat organization. He secured a starting position for the NBA’s runner-up team last season.

Jaquez's scoring ability from various areas of the floor, to go with his imposing defensive presence at 6’6 and 225 pounds, earned him the trust of Coach Spoelstra on the biggeststage, and he hasn’t disappointed.

Throughout 75 regular season games, Jaquez averaged 11.9 points, 3.8 rebounds, and 2.6 assists. Despite his great performances, the fact that he wasn't selected as one of the three finalists for the Rookie of the Year award left many fans across the league shocked.

Coach 'Spo' on 'Triple J'

Heat coach Erik Spoelstra praised Jaquez' ability to adapt into the Heat's playing style and added how he's played a big part in the team's success this season.

“We need him (Jaime Jaquez Jr.). He has a competitive spirit and a level of experience to know how to affect and win. He's still learning the things of the league. Our defensive scheme can be complex for a rookie, but he has that competitive toughness and makes winning plays,” coach Spoelstra said.

“Jaime played four years at a high collegiate level, big NCAA tournament games that, if he didn't play well, they weren't going to win. That's how he learned that responsibility, but he also learned to play another role in his first two years, when he was a backup in his first year and the third or fourth option in his second year.”

Miami is in the middle of a first round series against the Boston Celtics and there's bo doubt that without Jimmy Butler in the line-up, Jaime Jáquez will have to keep stepping up If they want a chance to win. Excited to realize that we're only witnessing the beginning of Jaime's long journey in the NBA.