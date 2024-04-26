Shai Gilgeous Alexander: "We'll probably be young for another four, five years"

The Oklahoma City Thunder have broken all the right records this season. Not only has their team averaged an age of 23.4 years old, but they have also become the youngest team in NBA history to finish the regular season as the best team in the Western Conference and record 57 wins - the third-highest winning season in franchise history.

With Shai Gilgeous-Alexander as a candidate for the Most Valuable Player award and Mark Daigneault for Coach of the Year, the Thunder seem to have had a successful season heading into the NBA Playoffs.

'SGA' on being young

However, fans will always have something to say, and in this case, people believe the team won't go as far as others expect them to because of their squad's youth. The MVP candidate 'SGA' addressed the national narrative regarding the team's age and said that it is not something the team is even thinking about.

"I heard that all year. It's not gonna change," Gilgeous-Alexander said. "We're still young, we'll probably be young for another four, five years. We don't worry about it. We focus on what goes on in these four walls."

Shai had the best regular season of his career after averaging 30 points, 5.5 rebounds, and 6.1 assists through 75 games. However, this Thunder team is far from being a 'one-man show.' Featuring the likes of second-year player Jalen Williams, rookie of the year candidate Chet Holmgren, versatile guard Josh Giddey, and lockdown defender and experienced Lu Dort, Oklahoma City has all the tools to be successful and make a deep run in the Western Conference.

The Thunder are favorites to defeat the Zion Williamson-less New Orleans Pelicans and will have to get past the winner between the Dallas Mavericks and Los Angeles Clippers on their way to the conference finals.