Will Tobias Harris Live Up To His Worth In The 2024 NBA Playoffs?

In 2019, Tobias Harris signed one of the largest non-superstar contracts with the Philadelphia 76ers, totaling 5 years and $180 million. Despite this, Philadelphia has struggled to make significant strides in the Eastern Conference, only reaching the conference semifinals four times during this period.

While Harris has been consistent, he hasn't emerged as the crucial 'x-factor' needed for the Sixers to elevate to the next level. Additionally, as rumors increased regarding the Sixers' choice to sign him over Jimmy Butler following their Game 7 defeat to the Toronto Raptors in the 2019 playoffs, criticism of Harris intensified.

Third best scorer?

Now, alongside MVP Joel Embiid and All-Star Tyrese Maxey, the 31-year-old forward has a significant opportunity to shine in the NBA Playoffs as they take on the New York Knicks in the first round. Securing a playoff berth as the seventh seed via the play-in tournament could present a significant opportunity for the Sixers in their pursuit of their fourth NBA Championship in franchise history.

Though Harris may not be the same player he was in 2019, experience and leadership continue to provide substantial value to the team. This season, through 70 games, the forward had one of his best scoring campaigns, averaging 17.2 points, 6.5 rebounds, and 3.1 assists per game.

Under new coach Nick Nurse, Harris has been moved to the bench during the final stages of games, but the team is still confident in him becoming the third-highest scorer behind Embiid and Maxey.

“I really think he can do a lot of everything really well,” Nurse said of the forward. “You know he can drive it, play in the open floor. He can shoot. He can post, score a bit... He can defend and he can be a switchable guy. So that’s a lot of positives.”