What the Victor Oladipo and Steven Adams extensions mean for the Oklahoma City Thunder

Victor Oladpio (left) and Steven Adams (right) contesting against T.J Warren (center) of the Phoenix Suns during the matchup last week. | AP Photo

Monday was a good day for fans of the Oklahoma City Thunder. Russell Westbrook was named Western Conference Player of the Week, and more importantly, Steven Adams and Victor Oladipo were tied down to new contracts.

OKC left it late to seal the deals for their core talent, with Monday being the deadline who any new contracts for players in the 2013 draft class.

The duo have both put pen-to-paper on four-year deals, with the 23-year-old center taking home $100 million before 2020.

Oladipo meanwhile took a lot lower than the max in order to stay with the Thunder, with his contract reportedly worth around $84 million.

But how does this affect the Thunder going into the future?

A settled core

Vic, Russ and Adams at the side's media day. | Mark D. Smith/USA TODAY Sports

Following the departure of Kevin Durant over the summer, just about every Oklahoma player has linked with some sort of move away. From Russell Westbrook to Mitch McGary, no one was spared.

Following the former's fresh contract in August, Sam Presti has done well to tie down OKC's other two guaranteed starters, meaning the core of the side is settled for the future.

With Westbrook boasting a contract with a player option in two years time, and the 27-year-old showing no lack of commitment to the franchise, there's no reason why the MVP favorite can't be part of the new trio for years to come.

Andre Roberson: outgoing?

Andre Roberson was originally drafted by the Minnesota Timberwolves but was traded on draft night. | Brock Williams-Smith/NBAE via Getty Images

Despite reports of potential contract talks, the Thunder failed to reach an agreement with Andre Roberson before the deadline passed on Monday.

The 24-year-old may not ever be a game-winner with his points returns, but the versatile man has instrumental on defense during the Thunder's first three games this term.

Roberson could now become and unrestricted free agent next summer, giving him the opportunity to earn some serious cash elsewhere.

This speculation was further fuelled by OKC's addition of Jerami Grant from the Philadelphia 76ers last night.

No Okla-homecoming?

A dream no more for OKC fans? | Getty Images

Following KD's departure over the summer, trade rumors came in thick and fast surrounding his potential replacement in the three spot.

Paul George, Jimmy Butler, and even Rudy Gay were all discussed, but the most prominent name was an OKC native - Blake Griffin.

The 27-year-old grew up in Oklahoma and even played for the city's college, before being drafted by the Los Angeles Clippers in 2009.

Griffin is a free agent next summer and if he was to leave LA, a homecoming would be the next best-tipped destination for the former All-Star.

However, with the majority of their cap space taken up by the new deals, it would take some serious shuffling around for a Griffin deal to even take place, let alone be a realistic aim.

A trade for Enes Kanter?

Enes Kanter (11) in action against the Charlotte Hornets back in January. | Mark D. Smith/USA TODAY Sports

Enes Kanter was subject to a plentiful amount of trade speculation over the summer, due to his sizable contract in comparison to his fairly limited playing time.

It's reported that the big man is earning around $17.5 million a year at the Thunder, despite the fact he only averaged 21.0 minutes per game last season.

With Serge Ibaka gone it's freed up potential for more minutes in the four spot for Kanter, a figure could rise even more following the departure of Ersan Ilyasova last night.

With Adams now firmly locked in as the Thunder's first choice center for years to come, the question once again persists as to whether OKC should cash their chips with Enes.

Kanter's valuable offense is something that the Thunder could still find valuable, but with him off the books, the opportunity once again arises to bring in a big-name face next summer.