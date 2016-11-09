Mavericks Beat the Hype, Down Lakers 109-97

The Dallas Mavericks handed the Los Angeles Lakers their first home loss of the season on Wednesday night as they led in every quarter except the first en route to a victory. Mavericks star Harrison Barnes continued his hot streak as he scored a team-high 31 points, while Lakers point guard Jordan Clarkson led the Lakers with 22.

Mavericks Get Big Boost from Barea

A hot daily fantasy option, Mavericks point guard J.J. Barea caught fire this game and played a very well balanced game to help lead the win-starved Mavericks to their second victory of the season. Barea finished the game with 18 points, seven rebounds and eight assists giving both Maverick fans and his fantasy owners something to smile about.

The Other Curry

After his brother put up a 0-10 stinker from three-point land at Staples a couple games before, Seth Curry decided it was his time to shine, delivering a performance that had him scoring a career high in points. Curry took advantage of lapses in the Lakers perimeter defense and went 4 for 7 on three-pointers to help the Mavs secure the victory. The four assists and four rebounds helped as well.

Lakers Down but Not Out

The young Los Angeles Lakers have been the feel-good team of the NBA this season as the mix of youth and vets and a great coach has actually made the Lakers a likable team. They, however, couldn’t find a way to come back for a victory tonight, as they failed to execute in the final minutes to come back from a nine point deficit late in the fourth and ultimately falling, 109-97. The young Lakers will make mistakes often this season as they continue to learn and grow under the tutelage of head coach Luke Walton so fans can expect more nights like this. Don’t let that get your hopes down though Laker fans, because there is a ton of exciting basketball still to be watched from a team growing every game.

Bench Continues to Shine

The Los Angeles Laker bench continues to be Walton's greatest weapon as Lou Williams and Jordan Clarkson have consistently given him a formidable scoring punch as we progress through this season. Clarkson and Williams continued their strong co-6th man of the year play as Clarkson scored 22 points with Lou adding 15 in the home loss. The Lakers bench misses the presence of forward Larry Nance and his mutli-faceted talents.