Eric Bledsoe leads the Phoenix Suns past the Detroit Pistons

Coming off the loss against the Portland Trail Blazers Tuesday night, the Phoenix Suns defeated the Detroit Pistons 107-100 Wednesday night in Talking Stick Resort Arena.

Suns guard Eric Bledsoe had a big night, scoring 21 points, while the Pistons had a big contribution from Kentavious Caldwell-Pope tried to keep Detroit in the game with his 27 point game.

Bledsoe and Jared Dudley Steal the Show

Eric Bledsoe finished the night with 21 points, 11 rebounds, and eight assists. 14 of Bledsoe’s 21 points came in the fourth quarter. He would finish two assists short of completing his third career triple-double.

Jared Dudley would give the Suns a terrific performance, scoring a season-high 19 points coming off the bench. He would also have five rebounds and had one assist and one steal.

“Huge win. We are young and we are learning on the fly," Dudley told Fox Sports Arizona reporter Kevin Ray. "The more we get comfortable with our roles and we are starting to share the basketball. It was a big win for us.”

Pistons Play Hard All Game Long

Though Detroit came up on the losing end, the Pistons fought hard all game long. Caldwell-Pope had a season-high 27 points, hit five of his 10 three-point attempts, with six rebounds and one assist.

Andre Drummond did his best to control the paint, collecting 14 rebounds and added 18 points to Detroit’s effort.

Former Suns Marcus Morris, Ish Smith, and Jon Leuer returned to the valley, combining for 36 points. Leuer would haul in nine rebounds on the night, with Smith dishing out three assists and created four turnovers. Morris did not receive a warm welcoming from the Suns' fans, being booed the majority of the night.

Other Game Notes

Tyson Chandler was not with the Suns tonight following the passing of his mother. It is not clear when Chandler could return to the team. In his place was Alex Len, contributing 16 points and 14 rebounds in the winning effort.

Rookie Marquese Chriss would get his second career start in back-to-back games for the Suns. Though he did not register a point, he would register five rebounds and one assist. The Suns have made it clear that they are willing to go through the growing pain with the 19-year-old forward out of Washington.

Up Next

The Pistons next game will be against the San Antonio Spurs Friday night. For the Suns, their next game will be Saturday night at home against the Brooklyn Nets.