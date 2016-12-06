Klay Thompson's career night lead the Golden State Warriors to huge win over Indiana Pacers

Most nights, the Golden State Warriors are on another level against any team in the NBA. But against the Indiana Pacers, Golden State was simply untouchable. They lead the from start to finish, defeating Indiana 142-106.

Thompson’s big night

One of the most difficult things about Golden State is that on any given night, any one of their superstars can lead the way. Tonight, the spotlight belonged to Klay Thompson. Thompson played just 29 minutes, but came away with a career high 60 points.

He had every shot working, from outside and inside the three point line. The 26-year-old from Los Angeles, California made 21-33 from the field, 8-14 outside the three point line, and made 10-11 from the free throw line. But Thompson was not completely satisfied with his game tonight, saying after the game: “I just hate when I miss a wide open corner 3. That’s like a layup.”

It was not just Klay Thompson, tonight, however. Everyone contributed. While Stephen Curry only put up 13, stepped up big and scored 20 on 9-14 shooting, all inside the three point line.

Klay Thompson’s night started early. He hit his first three less than two minutes into the game. And in that opening quarter, the Warriors moved the ball with ease, eventually ending the first 12 minutes with a franchise high 15 assists.

In the third quarter of the game, the Warriors pulled off one of the best plays one will see all season long. Off of a jump ball restart, Draymond Green won possession. He then three it football style to Curry in stride. Curry pulled off a remarkable play, tossing it up off the backboard without looking to let Kevin Durant finish the move off with an easy layin.

There was simply no stopping the Warriors tonight. By the time the fourth quarter rolled around, Golden State had pulled all of their starters out of the game. But that did not mean the scoring stopped as the reserves scored 26 points in the final 12 minutes of the game.

Ian Clark led the backups with 11 points in only 19 minutes played on 5-9 shooting from the floor. In fact, every bench player Steve Kerr played tonight scored at least two points on the night. This shows what a deep roster Kerr has and how that can play a pivotal part down the latter stages of the season.

Coming up

The Golden State Warriors have one of their toughest games of the young season coming up in two nights. They go on the road to face a stingy Los Angeles Clippers team at the Staples Center.

It is safe to say that the Indiana Pacers do not like playing away from home as their record is now 2-7 on the road. However, the Pacers still have two more games left on this road trip as they play the Phoenix Suns and Dallas Mavericks.