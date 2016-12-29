Jimmy Butler hits game winner to help Chicago Bulls triumphed over Brooklyn Nets, 101-99

On Monday night, the Brooklyn Nets edged out the Charlotte Hornets on a game-winning shot made by Randy Foye. Tonight, they were on the heartbreaking end with Jimmy Butler converting on a clutch shot.The Chicago Bulls hold a 2-0 record against Brooklyn this season.

Brook Lopez and Sean Kilpatrick Make it Rain in First Half

Brooklyn Nets center Brook Lopez dribbles past Chicago Bulls center Robin Lopez. Photo Courtesy of Mike DiNovo-USA TODAY Sports.

The Nets started off the game with a 9-0 lead in major part thanks to Brook Lopez’s hot start. In the first stanza of the game, Lopez made three three-pointers and scored 11 points. After the first two quarters, Lopez and Sean Kilpatrick combined for seven three-pointers made. They scored 30 of the Nets 49 first half points. Chicago remained in the game and trailed by three points due to them going for a perfect 10-of-10 from the free throw line.

Jimmy Butler Takes Over in Second Half

Chicago Bulls forward Jimmy Butler shoots over Brooklyn Nets center Justin Hamilton. Photo Courtesy of Mike DiNovo-USA TODAY Sports.

In the third period, the Windy City won their first quarter of the night 30-29 but still trailed by two points heading into the final 12 minutes of the game. At the 5:06 mark in the fourth frame, Butler came down on the foot of Foye and had to get carried off the court by his teammate, Robin Lopez. Brooklyn then led 97-90, before Butler returned and scored nine points in the final 2:50 minutes. Chicago wrapped the game up on an 11-2 run. After scoring 19 points in the first two periods, butler responded with 27 points in the second half.

Top Performers

Lopez led the Nets with 33 points and achieved a career-high of five three-pointers made in a game. Kilpatrick scored 18 points and Foye added 11. Bojan Bogdanovic tallied 10 points. Bulls' Dwyane Wade finished with 16 points and Robin Lopez scored 12. The Bulls concluded with 28 free throws made out of a possible 29.

Quotes

Brooklyn Nets’ head coach Kenny Atkinson told the media after the game: “We can do better. Thought we had some good looks. Next time, we’ll come up with the W.”

Brook Lopez thought his team showed some good things on the court and said: “You have to take the good, take the positives. We did a lot of things very well. If we compete like this every night, we’ll give ourselves a chance."

Chicago Bulls’ head coach Fred Hoiberg praised his two-time all-star and said in the post game interview: “Jimmy was phenomenal. He put the team on his shoulders and rode to the finish line. He took over."

Other Things to Note

-Jeremy Lin did not play due to a strained hamstring and Joe Harris also missed the game due to a hip injury.

-Wade finished the night early in the fourth quarter due to a Migraine.

-The Nets have yet to win consecutive wins this season and have lost 12 straight road games.

Up Next

Both teams will back on the court on Friday, Dec. 30.

Chicago will face the Indiana Pacers at 4:00 p.m. E.T.

Brooklyn will face the Washington Wizards at 7:00 p.m. E.T.