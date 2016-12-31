Russell Westbrook joins growing number of players to criticize NBA referees

Russell Westbrook has had some choice words for those officiating in the NBA. | USA TODAY Sports

Referees in the NBA have come under increasing amounts of scrutiny, with players themselves joining the discussion in recent weeks.

Paul George and coach Nate McMillan were fined a collective $25,000 earlier this week for their comments after the Indiana Pacers' 85-90 loss to the Chicago Bulls back on the 27th.

Now, Russell Westbrook of the Oklahoma City Thunder is the latest to publically voice his concerns about the refereeing in the league, after he was ejected during his side's blowout 80-114 loss to the Memphis Grizzlies last night. The point guard spoke to media following the defeat, which ended OKC's four-game winning streak.

"Honestly, I don’t know, man. Honestly, it’s crazy to be ejected like that, especially when I didn’t do nothing. It’s just crazy, man. Especially for me, because I feel like I don’t get the benefit of the doubt most of the time, especially throughout the game with refs."

The 28-year-old is known to be cagey with the media both before and after games, as he went on to say:

“I get so many techs just for talking. I can’t even say nothing when I’m getting hammered every time I go to the damn basket throughout the games and previous games. Not tonight, but every night. I just don’t get ref’d the same way as other people, and I don’t appreciate it.”

A look at Westbrook

Russ is averaging nearly 11 trips to the line each game this season, to which he boasts a conversion rate of 81.7 percent. Westbrook is also averaging a triple-double across his side's first 33 games of the season, averaging 31.3 points on top of 10.5 rebounds, and 10.6 assists a night.

The 28-year-old naturally attracts contact in the paint thanks to his aggressive style of play and immense pace when driving towards the rim.

But Westbrook's play style is only a reflection of his personality, with the point guard shutting down a reporter last week after several fans on Twitter believed that the man had shouted 'Thank you Kyrie!' during a warm-up.

The comment, which was in fact confirmed by Russ to be 'Thank you Jamie!', was thought for a moment to have been angled towards the Golden State Warriors and Kevin Durant, following their narrow loss to Kyrie Irving's Cleveland Cavaliers earlier on Christmas Day.